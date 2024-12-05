Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn 50 Cent Partners With Former Rap Enemy Jadakiss To Invest In His First Kiss Café 50 Cent is teaming up with Jadakiss to open the first Kiss Cafe in Shreveport, Louisiana.







50 Cent and Jadakiss have set aside their longstanding rap feud to collaborate on a business venture that benefits both their brands.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, fully immersed in his role as a business mogul, has been heavily investing in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he launched G-Unit Studios earlier this year. He’s acquired several properties there and plans to open the first physical location of Jadakiss’s coffee brand, Kiss Café.

50 Cent took to Instagram to announce his plan.

“It’s a go @jadakiss SHREVEPORT is ready let’s get it. 💣BOOM💨,” 50 Cent captioned his post featuring the Kiss Cafe logo. Jadakiss responded that he was ready and “waiting on YOU.”

This marks a significant milestone for the two veteran rappers, who were fierce rivals 20 years ago during a heated rap feud that Jadakiss later acknowledged “made a lot of money.” For years, the pair traded lyrical disses, but with time, both have evolved into mature public figures and savvy businessmen.

Jadakiss introduced his family-run coffee brand, Kiss Café, in 2022 alongside his father, Bob Phillips, and his son, Jaewon Phillips. The venture stems from Bob’s nearly five decades of experience in the coffee industry.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has been making significant strides in Louisiana as a key investor in Shreveport’s burgeoning film industry. As he works on establishing a Tyler Perry-style film studio in the city, he’s also broadening his business ventures in the area, which includes August’s Humor and Harmony Festival in August.

Last month, 50 Cent met with Louisiana’s governor and Shreveport’s mayor amidst discussions about the state potentially ending its film tax credit. After government officials reversed their decision to eliminate the tax credit, 50 Cent took to Instagram to express his excitement over the positive outcome.

