50 Cent Offers Zohran Mamdani A 'First Class One-Way Ticket' Out Of NYC After Mayoral Nominee Reveals Plan To Hike Taxes On The Wealthy Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson also offered to pay the Democratic nominee for NYC Mayor close to $300K to exit the race.







Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is speaking out on New York politics, and the Internet is displeased.

Jackson is making headlines for seemingly dismissing Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York. Mamdani, who won the Democrat primary election, has been running a race that is diametrically opposed to the Republican agenda. Mamdani has proposed raising taxes on the wealthy, free bus rides, a city-wide rent freeze, among other things. Consequently, he has received backlash from the Trump administration and many other political conservatives who do not even live in NYC. Jackson has now added his name to the throes of naysayers.

The “Many Men” rapper, who hails from Queens, New York, posted a message on Instagram offering to pay Mamdani to exit the race and leave the city. He also questioned the candidate’s presence in the political landscape.

“Where did he come from? Whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan. No. I will give him $258,750 and a first-class one-way ticket to get away from NY. I’m telling trump what he said too!” Jackson said.

50 Cent hates poor people and cares about nothing except protecting his extravagant lifestyle. He wouldn't give up one of his yachts if it meant hundreds of single mothers with diabetes could afford insulin. https://t.co/DDscK1R53q pic.twitter.com/OmDsfyY1AI — Demigloom 🍏🖤 (@Demigloom) June 27, 2025

One X user drew a parallel between Trump and Jackson, money. Stating of the rapper, “He’s part of the same group as Musk, Bezos and Trump – billionaires who pay little to no taxes.

50 cent telling zohran mamdani to “get lost” for wanting to tax the rich is on brand. he’s part of the same group as musk, bezos, and trump—billionaires who’ve paid little to no taxes while everyday new yorkers fund the system they exploit. https://t.co/fuRO6vaBEV — 🧺 (@yannasangel) June 28, 2025

Beyoncé fans also known as the Hive got in formation and encouraged one another to ignore the “Power” producer’s attempts at relevancy. According to this user, Jackson’s political talk among other statements are “painfully cringe.”

Hive just need to ignore 50 Cent and his odd and painfully cringe Instagram posts.



people are giving this guy way too much attention

he’s irrelevant now let him be a has been.. no one cares about him anymore — Amani 𐚁☆▷ Ricky month 🎈 (@B00OBZ) June 29, 2025

Another user criticized fans of Jackson’s. He likens the support to “worship” and believes Jackson is selfish and cares nothing of his fans’ wellbeing.

Yall be worshipping celebrities that don’t want you to have shit. https://t.co/Ly6cOaYWHs — Bae Guevara (@Kaimandante) June 27, 2025

Jackson has since removed the post from his Instagram account. Though, no one will be surprised if he interjects himself further into the conversation. Mamdani recently won the Democratic primary against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and will be running in the general election in November against current Mayor Eric Adams and the Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

