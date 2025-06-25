News by Sharelle B. McNair Zohran Mamdani Could Be NYC’s First Muslim Mayor After Securing Democratic Primary: ‘We Made History’ After 93% of the votes were counted, Mamdani walked away with 43.5% of the vote in comparison to Cuomo’s 36.4%.







In a stunning upset, Zohran Mamdani declared victory in the Democratic primary race, clearing a path to potentially become New York City’s first Muslim mayor, The Guardian reports.

While the final result is still unknown for the race held June 24, if confirmed, Mamdani will be labeled the frontrunner for the Nov. 4 mayoral election in the Big Apple, known for its massive Democratic demographic. In his victory speech, Mamdani quoted former South African president Nelson Mandela, claiming that history was made. “In the words of Nelson Mandela, it always seems impossible until it is done,” the 33-year-old Democratic socialist said, met with cheers.

“My friends, we have done it. I will be your Democratic nominee for the mayor of New York City.”

“Tonight, we made history … I will be your democratic nominee for mayor of New York City” – Zohran Mamdani pic.twitter.com/qTnhuGbi63 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 25, 2025

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was a popular candidate despite stepping out of the political spotlight due to allegations of sexual misconduct, conceded to Mamdani and congratulated him on his win. During a campaign rally, he said Mamdani ran a “really smart and good and impactful campaign.” “Tonight is his night. He deserved it. He won,” the former governor said.

After 93% of the votes were counted, the New York State Assembly member representing the 36th district walked away with 43.5% of the vote compared to Cuomo’s 36.4%. However, not all hope is lost for Cuomo, who said there may be a chance he may still run in the November mayoral election as an Independent.

And he won’t be the only one. Mamdami still has to overcome the hurdle known as Mayor Eric Adams, the incumbent mayor who denounced the Democratic Party in early 2025 and vowed to run his re-election bid as an Independent candidate.

Adams has an approval rating floating around 20%, according to USA Today, due to his 2024 criminal indictment on federal corruption charges. Following the allegations, many of his staff resigned, and some supporters left his side after he buddied up to President Donald Trump.

Mamdani became a favorite based on some of his campaign promises, including a commitment to freeze rent and make bus rides free throughout the city. He also appeared as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, appearing on the popular TikTok show Gaydar, hosted by influencer Anania.

Some of Congress’s most progressive leaders have endorsed him, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

RELATED CONTENT: East Harlem Set To Get Busy As Mayor Eric Adams Signs Legislation For New Business Improvement District