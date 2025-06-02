Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman 50 Cent Is Willing To Block Diddy From A Trump Pardon In Never-Ending Beef 50 Cent says he wants the President to know how Diddy allegedly feels about him before the potential pardon.







50 Cent will stop at nothing to make Sean “Diddy” Combs suffer as his beef with the disgraced media mogul continues on. The rapper recently shared that he would try to speak with Trump to prevent a pardon of Diddy’s charges.

50 Cent took to social media to share another bout of thoughts surrounding his long-time, and currently incarcerated, adversary. The television producer revealed that he would intervene in Trump’s potential pardon of Diddy after the president stated he would “look at the facts” in his federal case.

In the since-deleted post, 50 Cent proposed his own chat with Trump to make sure he knows how Combs allegedly feels about him. He claimed that Diddy said “really bad things” about the conservative leader, and that this information must factor into Trump’s decision to take action.

He also noted the President’s pattern of cutting ties with people who disrespect his leadership.

“Donald doesn’t take well to disrespect, and doesn’t forget who chooses to go against him,” he mentioned, as reported by USA Today.

50 Cent deleted the post shortly after several news sources reported on it, but followed up to state that he would not directly thwart Diddy’s freedom. However, he did note that he is more than willing to make sure Trump has the full picture of the Bad Boys Records’ founder.

“I didn’t say I would Nuke anything,” assured 50 Cent. “I simply said I will make sure Trump is aware.”

The 55-year-old currently faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, forced labor, and kidnapping, among others. Diddy’s trial has already led to a media frenzy, event circulating in political press rooms May 30. Trump could also issue a preemptive pardon, ending the heavily publicized trial.

Contrary to 50 Cent’s belief, the president asserted that he would be willing to pardon anyone regardless of their feelings toward him.

“If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact,” claimed Trump.

In the meantime, Diddy’s trial has commenced its fourth week with its current witness, Diddy’s former assistant under the pseudonym of “Mia,” continuing on the stand.