50 Cent Claims Omari Hardwick ‘Overvalues Himself’

“Power” executive and recording artist 50 Cent recently stated that the former lead actor of his hit TV show, Omari Hardwick, “overvalues himself.”

On a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, the “Get Rich or Die Trying” lyricist spoke on Hardwick’s bitterness toward him after complaining several years ago that he was underpaid while playing “Ghost” on 50’s hit Starz show, “Power.”

“I think he overvalues himself, to be honest with you,” 50 said. “Because, since then, it’s been a long time since he’s been in Power, why are we not excited about the new projects?”

Charlamagne Tha God said he didn’t know if Hardwick had any upcoming projects, to which 50 responded that if he were as big [a star] as he thinks he is, people would have seen more from him after leaving “Power.”

“If there was noise going on, if he was that big of a draw, then we would see noise, we would see new things happening, we’d see you out where you actively in a place where they’re looking for you.”

He confirms that they no longer have a friendship because Hardwick has made it seem like the rapper didn’t take care of him during his time on the TV show; 50 stated they are no longer cool “because you leave it like it’s me not giving you the money.”

He also emphasized that he has helped several people in their careers, including Rotimi, who had a role in the show when he released some material as a recording artist. He stated that although Rotimi owed him money because of what he had put out to help him, he renegotiated his contract so that, based on the changed terms, Rotimi no longer owed him.

He also mentioned that Mount Vernon’s own, Mary J. Blige, was well taken care of when she appeared on another Starz show, “Power Book II: Ghost.”

“Mary will tell you, she got paid a lot of money on the show while she was there the whole time. I made sure that s**t was right.”

