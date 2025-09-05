Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn 50 Cent Leads New True-Crime Show ’50 Ways To Catch A Killer’ 50 Cent is set to host and produce a new true-crime series with Fox Nation.







Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is growing his media empire as host and producer of Fox Nation’s new true-crime series 50 Ways to Catch a Killer.

The rapper and hip-hop mogul inked a partnership between his G-Unit Film & Television company and Lionsgate Alternative Television to bring the new crime series to Fox Nation, Fox News reports. The six-part series takes viewers inside gripping murder mysteries and law enforcement’s pursuit of breakthroughs that could finally deliver justice.

Fresh off the success of Power and the growth of his media empire in Shreveport, Louisiana, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper is bringing his proven track record to helm the ship on his latest crime-based series. It’s a project Jackson is excited for crime drama fans to dig into.

“True crime is powerful because it’s real cases, real people, and real justice,” he said in a statement. “With this series, I want viewers to experience the intensity of these investigations and the relentless work it takes to uncover the truth. We’re bringing these stories to life in a way that’s both gripping and authentic.”

The season premiere, titled “Fake ‘em Out,” follows the chilling case of Maryland teacher Laura Wallen, who vanished on the first day of school. With her engagement just days away, detectives raced to determine whether they were dealing with a disappearance or a murder.

The series debuts Sept. 16, with new episodes dropping weekly. Network executives say Jackson’s involvement will strike a chord with true-crime fans.

“We are thrilled to partner with Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson to bring his distinctive voice and perspective to this gripping investigative series,” said Jason Klarman, Fox News Media chief digital and marketing officer. “With his cultural influence and talent for storytelling, he offers a front-row seat to the dogged investigations that lead to justice.”

Up next, Jackson will step into the role of Balrog in the highly anticipated live-action Street Fighter reboot, joining a star-studded cast that includes Jason Momoa as Blanka, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes as Guile.

