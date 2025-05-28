50 Cent’s Sire Spirits Granted Permission To Seize Former Employee’s House To Pay Down Debt

After suing Mitchell Green, a former employee of Sire Spirits, and winning over $6 million, 50 Cent has been given permission to seize the home of the former director of Brand Management to settle some of the debt owed to the ‘Many Men’ businessman.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the G-Unit executive will be closer to collecting the $7 million owed him from a lawsuit Sire Spirits filed against Green in 2022. A federal judge has stated that the 50 Cent-owned entity can take possession of the Connecticut home owned by Green as partial payment toward the now-$7 million debt the former employee owes to the company.

In March 2023, Green filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection on his home, which gave him an automatic stay on the property, preventing Sire Spirits from claiming the home. During that time, attorneys for Sire obtained a judgment lien against the Westport, Connecticut, residence. In a recent decision, a bankruptcy judge lifted the stay after Sire’s legal team requested it be removed due to Green not having any equity in the home since he owed the company $7 million.

The latest order doesn’t really put a dent in the judgment owed, as the Connecticut home was appraised at $1 million in April.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, owner of Sire Spirits, filed a lawsuit against Green, accusing him of stealing $2.2 million from the company. He was accused of selling the items from Sire Spirits for a higher price while receiving kickbacks from wholesalers. Court records revealed Green profited by labeling the funds he was given as “agency fees.”

The Connecticut home was appraised in late April at $1 million. That value will ultimately be credited against the judgment plus pre- and post-judgment interest, which now totals around $7 million.

Green had previously admitted to his ‘Get Rich or Die’ Trying scheme in February 2020. He admitted to “two years of embezzling from Sire Spirits” due to being extorted by an individual who was aware of his thievery and threatened to expose his past transgressions. The spirits brand fired him and then took him to arbitration.

The arbitrator found that Green was responsible for the money stolen from Sire Spirits and another $948,096 that the former employee paid to a wholesaler. He was then ordered to pay an additional $2.7 million in fees for costs, damages, and attorneys’ fees. Court records revealed that the total Green owed was $6.2 million, which grew to $7 million because of interest.

