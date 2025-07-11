Harlem To Recognize Fatman Scoop By Co-Naming A Street After Popular Recording Artist

A Harlem street corner will be renamed in honor of one of its hometown heroes, Isaac “Fatman Scoop” Freeman III, in August.

The Freeman Family has announced that the Harlem recording artist, who died while performing on a Connecticut stage last year, will be honored with the co-naming of a street on the corner of 109th Street and 5th Avenue. The ceremony will take place on Aug. 9, at 2 p.m., as the street will be co-named “Isaac ‘Fatman Scoop’ Freeman III Place.”

The ceremony is being done in partnership with NYC Council Member Dr. Yusef Salaam and the Forever Fatman Scoop Foundation.

“Scoop has always represented Harlem with pride,” said his brother, Kendell “Sav” Freeman. “This co-naming is a tribute not just to his artistry but to his ongoing commitment to uplifting the community that raised him.”

The ceremony is expected to bring together friends, family, local leaders, and community members in a celebration of legacy, culture, and Harlem pride. The event is open to the public.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Corner of 109th Street & 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10029

The popular recording artist got his start in the entertainment industry by promoting records for Tommy Boy Records, even being featured in promotional ads before he was known for his booming voice and the ability to hype crowds. He released a record, “Be Faithful,” in 1999, that can still be heard on radio stations and clubs around the world. He was also a featured artist on two songs in 2005, “Lose Control” by Missy Elliott and “It’s Like That” by Mariah Carey.

On the day he collapsed, Scoop released two records, Bingo Players and Disco Fries, “Our House” and “Let It Go” with Dyce Payso. The video for “Let It Go” came out on Aug. 30, 2024.

The 56-year-old Scoop was performing at the Green and Gold Party in Hamden, Connecticut, on Aug. 30, 2024, when he shouted one of his signature catchphrases and collapsed. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The official cause of death was listed as hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, a spokesperson for the Connecticut medical examiner’s office told ABC News.

