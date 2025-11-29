52nd Bayou Classic Takes Over New Orleans

Fans in New Orleans presumably have had their Thanksgiving meals and are now settled in to watch the 52nd Annual Bayou Classic, which is taking place on Nov. 29 at the Caesars Superdome at 1 p.m.

This year’s classic will pit the Grambling State University Tigers against the Southern University Jaguars, with the football teams fighting for the chance to emerge victorious. Meanwhile, the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band will show off its musical talents against the Grambling State University World Famed Tiger Marching Band during halftime.

“This annual tradition is more than a football game – it’s a full weekend celebrating HBCU excellence, legacy, and culture,” said Dottie Belletto, President and CEO of New Orleans Convention Company, Inc. (NOCCI), the event management firm for the 52nd Annual Bayou Classic, said in a written statement.

But, before fans witness the contest between the two institutions on the gridiron, there is a concert that takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 2 Chainz headlines, with H3edband, T99zy, BJ So Cole, Giovanni Weart, and Deejay Juice rounding out the rest of the talent to perform.

According to WWLTV, the weekend also included an educational component alongside the recreational and athletic portions. On Nov. 28, the first-ever Bayou Business Bowl took place at the Hyatt Regency. The bowl involved students from the competing schools competing in a Shark Tank–style pitch competition. The students were allowed to pitch business concepts to industry leaders, investors, and regional stakeholders with an opportunity to take home $10,000 in prizes.

There was also a fun-filled event right outside the Caesars Superdome, where fans gathered for an additional weekend event, Sprite’s Beats Before Battle. The party featured music, Sprite tastings, and giveaways, bringing people together to help celebrate the Bayou Classic right before the Battle of the Bands.

But, before the Bayou Classic weekend is over, fans can catch GloRilla and 2 Chainz at 10 p.m. at the METROpolitan Nightclub, where the official Bayou Classic Celebrity After-Party will take place.

