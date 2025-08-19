GloRilla, Duke Dennis Hook Up As ‘ICONS’ For Latest True Religion Campaign

Memphis recording artist GloRilla has partnered with True Religion for its ICONS collection, along with Twitch streamer/content creator Duke Dennis, in the brand’s latest campaign.

According to Hot97, both creators are featured in advertisements and social media posts for the denim brand for the fall collection that was released earlier this month.

“True Religion stands out for its iconic designs and logos that speak for themselves, but it’s about way more than just style,” GloRilla said in a written statement. “It’s about being confident and owning exactly who you are. I’m proud to partner with a brand that’s so real and inspires every day with an authenticity that still hits.”

The latest collection ranges in price from $40 to over $200 for a variety of items like T-shirts, varsity jackets, and, of course, jeans.

“It’s an honor to partner with True Religion, a brand that embraces Hip Hop, gaming, and culture,” said Dennis in a statement, according to Rap-Up. “The campaign is all about showing up boldly and completely yourself, and that’s exactly how I built my platform, by being real with my community every step of the way.”

True Religion revealed its latest drop with help from GloRilla and Duke Dennis. The collection includes denim, varsity jackets and more. pic.twitter.com/VbHyGqKM6T — Rap-Up (@RapUp) August 8, 2025

GloRilla recently partnered with fast-food chain siblings, Checkers and Rally’s, to offer people looking for a bargain with an “Unbeatable Meal Deal.”

She is letting diners know that they can purchase a full meal with four items for $4. The selection includes picking one of the three sandwiches offered in the deal, along with French fries, a drink, and an apple pie.

Before becoming a rap superstar, GloRilla said she was a fan of the food and was an employee for the restaurant chain during her teenage years.

RELATED CONTENT: GloRilla Partners With Her Ex-Employer To Offer $4 Discount Meal Deals