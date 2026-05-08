Lifestyle by Sidnee Michelle Douyon Effortless Gifting: Chic Picks Mom Will Actually Use And They’re All By Black-Owned Brands This Black Enterprise gift guide highlights thoughtful products from Black-owned brands.







Mother’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate the moms, grandmothers, caregivers, and mother figures who pour so much into the people they love. This BLACK ENTERPRISE gift guide highlights thoughtful products from Black-owned brands, featuring everything from skincare and haircare to self-care essentials to fashion, and meaningful keepsakes. Whether you’re shopping for a first-time mom or someone who deserves a little extra appreciation, these picks make it easy to support Black-owned businesses while finding a gift she’ll truly enjoy.



Melanie Marie- Personalized Necklaces

Melanie Marie offers a perfect option for mothers with this personalized necklace, available in silver and gold.

Brandon Blackwood- Mother’s Day Edit

Brandon Blackwood has put together a special edit of their bags & accessories just for moms, including their newest trunk release.

Cécred- Fermented Rice & Rose Bundle

Beyonce’s Cécred has dropped a bundle that’s perfect for mothers, especially those who deal with aging & brittle hair.

EADEM- The Motherhood Set

Created by two first-time moms, this EADEM skincare set is a thoughtful gift for a loved one celebrating her first Mother’s Day. Safe to use during pregnancy and while nursing, the trio helps reduce dark spots, uneven skin texture, dullness, and hormone-related breakouts throughout every trimester.

Brown Sugar Babe- “Rich Aunty” Fragranced Glow Oil

“Rich Aunties don’t just walk in a room, they arrive.” This fragrance serves maturity, luxury, and confidence, with a scent that lingers long after you’ve left.

R&R Skincare – Moi-Shea-Rised Set

Centered around rich hydration, this shea butter–infused set is designed to leave skin soft and radiant. It’s a great option for moms who prioritize body care in their wellness routine.

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