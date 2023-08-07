Remembering The March On Washington 60 Years Later

The 60th anniversary of the March on Washington is Aug. 26.

The momentous occasion involved over 200,000 Americans as they walked for employment opportunities. In honor of the historic event, Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, and Arndrea Waters King are bringing together over 50 organizations, transcending cultural and generational lines. The demonstration will take place at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on Aug. 26, the birthplace of it all. With democracy continuously under threat, it is more necessary than ever to fight for the future Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. envisioned and to preserve his legacy.

In honor of this anniversary, the National Civil Rights Museum is partnering with publisher Faircount LLC to create a collector’s edition magazine. This magazine will encompass a series of photographs documenting Dr. King’s March on Washington and include editorials from those his work has impacted.

The pre-program for the event will occur at 8:00 a.m. ET. and the main program will follow at 11:00 a.m. Then, attendees will begin the march to the Capitol building.

Several organizations co-chair the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington: the AAJC, the Anti-Defamation League, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the Legal Defense Fund, NAACP, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), National Urban League, and UNIDOS.

A full list of partner organizations is below:

