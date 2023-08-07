Remembering The March On Washington 60 Years Later

The 60th anniversary of the March on Washington is Aug. 26.
The momentous occasion involved over 200,000 Americans as they walked for employment opportunities. In honor of the historic event, Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, and Arndrea Waters King are bringing together over 50 organizations, transcending cultural and generational lines. The demonstration will take place at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on Aug. 26, the birthplace of it all. With democracy continuously under threat, it is more necessary than ever to fight for the future Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. envisioned and to preserve his legacy.
In honor of this anniversary, the National Civil Rights Museum is partnering with publisher Faircount LLC to create a collector’s edition magazine. This magazine will encompass a series of photographs documenting Dr. King’s March on Washington and include editorials from those his work has impacted.
The pre-program for the event will occur at 8:00 a.m. ET. and the main program will follow at 11:00 a.m. Then, attendees will begin the march to the Capitol building.
Several organizations co-chair the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington: the AAJC, the Anti-Defamation League, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the Legal Defense Fund, NAACP, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), National Urban League, and UNIDOS.
A full list of partner organizations is below:
- Anti-Defamation League
- Advocates for Youth
- Asian Americans Advancing Justice – AAJC
- Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance (APALA)
- Brown and Gold PAC – Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.
- Capitol Ballroom Council, inc.
- Center for Black Equity
- Center for Economic and Policy Research
- Center for Reproductive Rights
- College Democrats of America
- Common Defense
- Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI)
- Declaration for American Democracy Coalition
- DemCast USA
- Democratic National Committee
- Emerge
- EMILYs List
- ERA Coalition
- Everytown For Gun Safety
- FairVote
- Family Equality
- Generation Ratify
- GLAAD
- GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders (GLAD)
- Higher Heights For America
- Hip Hop Caucus
- In Our Own Voice: National Black Women Reproductive Justice Agenda
- Interfaith Voices for Reproductive Justice
- Japanese American Citizens League
- LatinoJustice PRLDEF
- League of Women Voters
- NAACP
- NARAL Pro-Choice America
- National Black Justice Coalition
- National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR)
- National Coalition on Black Civic Participation
- National Council of Jewish Women
- National Council of Negro Women (NCNW)
- National Organization for Women
- National Queer API Alliance (NQAPIA)
- National Urban League
- NCBCP
- Next Generation Action Network (NGAN)
- NOW
- NWLC
- OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates
- Our Time to Act United
- Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.
- Planned Parenthood Federation of America
- Planned Parenthood Action Fund
- Reproaction
- SisterReach and SisterReach Illinois
- SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective
- The House of Garcon
- The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
- The TransLatin@ Coalition
- Union for Reform Judaism
- URGE: Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity
- Voto Latino
- We Testify
- YWCA USA
