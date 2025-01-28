Politics by Mitti Hicks Here Are The 7 Democrats Who Confirmed Noem To Lead The Department Of Homeland Security Seven Democratic senators voted to confirm former South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as the Secretary of Homeland Security. Noem will lead the agency that's a priority for President Trump who promised to crack down on illegal immigration.







President Donald Trump’s cabinet picks have received a lot of backlash. In some cases, the reaction to some nominees was nothing short of shock. However, Kristi Noem, his Department of Homeland Security pick, may be his best yet for bipartisan support—although not by much.

According to the Hill, seven Democratic senators voted to confirm former South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as the Secretary of Homeland Security. Noem will lead the agency, a priority for President Trump, who promised to crack down on illegal immigration.

Noem’s nomination to lead the Department of Homeland Security was approved with a 59-34 vote, positioning her as the best pick yet across party lines compared to Trump’s other nominees. Vice President J.D. Vance had to cast a tiebreaking vote to confirm Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense. Vance’s vote reflects a deep division across party lines. Three Republican senators, Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins, joined Independents and Democrats in voting against the nominee. Hegseth sparked concerns over sexual misconduct claims against him, financial mismanagement, and his strong opposition toward women in combat roles.

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz fell from grace and withdrew himself for consideration as Attorney General following an investigation by the House Ethics Committee on allegations of sexual misconduct, which included a minor.

However, Noem faced less pushback.

The seven Democratic senators who voted for Noem include:

Sen. John Fetterman (Pa.)

Sen. Maggie Hassan (N.H.)

Sen. Tim Kaine (Va.)

Sen. Andy Kim (N.J.)

Sen. Gary Peters (Mich.)

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.)

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (Mich.)

Sen. Kim said that while he disagrees “strongly” with Noem on many issues, he is confident he could work with the former governor.

“I had several direct conversations with Governor Noem. While we disagreed strongly on a number of key points of Trump’s agenda, we both agreed that we could more effectively raise and try to address the pressing needs and concerns of communities and families in New Jersey if we communicate and engage directly with one another,” Kim said on X.

Senator Kim Statement on the Confirmation of Governor Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary. pic.twitter.com/e5d7myTMhu — Senator Andy Kim’s Office (@SenatorAndyKim) January 25, 2025

Sen. Peters, the top Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said he supports Noem’s nomination because she pledged to take a bipartisan approach.

“Given her openness to working on a bipartisan basis to address these and other threats to our homeland security, I voted to advance her nomination out of committee and send it to the Senate floor for consideration,” said Peters.

Seven senators did not vote, including Sens. Angus King (I-Maine), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.).

