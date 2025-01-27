Snoop Dogg Seemingly Responds To Critics After Embarrassing Decision To Perform At Trump’s Crypto Ball

Death Row Records owner Snoop Dogg caused quite a stir when he performed at Crypto Ball in Washington, D.C., right before President Donald Trump’s inauguration, and he has seemingly responded to those who criticized him for doing so.

The “Gin and Juice” performer took to Instagram Live and gave some words of advice to Black people regarding the tearing down of each other. He seemingly responded to the critics who went after him when he performed at the Crypto Ball due to the connection to Trump’s announcement of his latest venture into cryptocurrency.

TheNeighborhoodTalk posted a portion of the clip to its Instagram account.

While sitting in a vehicle with Anita Baker and The Winans, “Ain’t No Need To Worry” blaring in the background, Snoop took the time to address the recent incident and the backlash he has faced since his performance, along with fellow rappers Nelly, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy.

He unabashedly stated that he was not going anywhere while taking a pull of some cannabis. He says, “Get the Crypto on Crip though.” An apparent reference to his alleged gang ties.

“It’s Sunday, man; I got gospel in my heart. For all that hate, I’m going to answer with love. Y’all can’t hate enough on me. I love too much. Get your life right. Stop worrying about mine. I’m cool, I’m together. Still a Black man, still 100 percent Black.”

“All out ’til you ball out or ’til you fall out.”

Snoop was blasted because fans were disappointed that he had flipped-flopped about whether he supported or opposed Trump and his divisive policies and attitude. In a January 2024 interview with the Sunday Times, he defended Trump and stated, “Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me.”

