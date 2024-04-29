Career by Brittany Dandy You Can Get Ahead In Business And In Life With Theses 7 Tips Life coach and entrepreneur Stacia Pierce offers her expert advice to women seeking tips on getting ahead in business.









Originally Published Aug. 6, 2015.

Societal barriers sometimes keep women from reaching their true career potential. Life coach and entrepreneur Stacia Pierce, founder and CEO of LifeCoach2Women.com, says despite obstacles that may get in the way of progress, women are more than capable of getting ahead with a little planning and persistence.

Pierce has personal and professional growth down to a science and BLACK ENTERPRISE caught up with the motivational speaker and she shared seven tips for getting ahead. See her tips below.

Make time for solitude.

Just 15 minutes in the morning of alone time can have a great impact on your day. In our 24/7 society, the constant connection with the world can get cumbersome and distracting. In solitude you can calmly consider your dreams and goals and envision your personal success.

Clean up the clutter.

Organize and beautify your work and living space. It is hard to get ahead in a cluttered, chaotic atmosphere. Use organizational systems to make your space easier to navigate. Maintain a clean, clutter-free atmosphere in order to eliminate stress and improve clarity and focus.

Make small changes for big results.

Consistent action on a daily basis is easier to manage. When you make small changes, you will build momentum and confidence and reach your goals faster than if you try to attack a big goal in one fell swoop. Forget the superhero approach, you don’t have to leap over buildings in a single bound. The all-or-nothing approach can be daunting and de-motivating. Instead, break your goals down into bite-size chunks and make a plan to take action daily.

Detox negativity.

Rid yourself of people or things that drain your energy and make you feel bad. Your relationships can keep you in the know or out of the flow of success. Choose to associate with others who build you up, support you, and challenge you to be better.

Add fun.

Celebrate your victories, both small and great. For every goal, include a reward for completing it. Do what you love and find the fun in all that you do. Even if it’s just whistling while you work. The more you enjoy your work and life, the happier and more accomplished you’ll become.

Be authentic.

To get ahead this year, harness your originality and creativity to produce your best work yet. Embrace your genius and use it to enhance your life.

Write your own success story.

Writing is a powerful success attraction action for abundance and dream fulfillment. Keep a journal to record your dreams, goals, your past success, brilliant thoughts, and action plans. Your writing will become instructions to your subconscious mind. Thinking on paper is a big key to getting ahead. Use your journal to write truthfully, consistently, and often. You will discover so many new things about yourself.

Getting ahead takes planning, persistence, and progress. Some days may be better than others. However, your key to success is to keep at it. Distractions may come, obstacles will arise, yet you can overcome it and achieve your goals using these tips as a guide.

