7-Year-Old Girl Shot In Harlem, 2 Teenagers Arrested

An incident took place in Harlem that involved a 7-year-old girl being shot in the abdomen allegedly by two gang members.

According to ABC 7 NY, an innocent girl was reportedly shot after alleged gang members started shooting in the middle of the day on a Harlem street. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Nov. 11 as the 7-year-old girl was riding a pink scooter near West 145th Street and Bradhurst Street with her father walking alongside her.

Police officers arrested two teenagers, 19-year-old Daniel Idowu and an unidentified 17-year-old. Both are facing charges, including attempted murder.

The little girl was taken to nearby Harlem Hospital in a police vehicle, and officials stated that she arrived there in stable condition. Police officers identified the young victim as Fatou Keita. A video reveals Keita’s father picking her up after she was struck by gunfire and taken to safety as the shots continued to fly.

Authorities said that nine rounds were fired, and the shooting was between gang members as they fired at their purported rivals. The suspects came out from behind a parked car and started firing into the street.

CBS News reported that the alleged shooters were taken into custody and questioned, and both were charged with attempted murder. At the same time, Idowu was also charged with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon. One gun was recovered at the scene.

The mayor of New York City commented on the shooting.

“It is never a good thing when a child is a victim of a shooting,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “It’s never good when any innocent bystander is a victim. But, again, I want to commend the quick response from the 30th and 32nd precincts.”

Community leader Dr. Iiesha Sekou assured the media outlet that the victim did better after surgery.

“They were distraught, very upset,” Sekou said. “She’s out of surgery. She’s stabilized. It’s not a perfect situation, but she’s doing well … to have endured the kind of trauma to a body that a bullet brings to a child.”

RELATED CONTENT: Clara White Mission Honors Black Veterans With First Memorial Service In Jacksonville Cemetery