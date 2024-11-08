News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Police Search For Gunman Who Shot Former Employer On NYC’s Upper West Side, Sparking Melee A gunman remains at large in NYC after shooting his former boss on the Upper West Side.







The New York Police Department is on the search for a gunman who they say shot his former boss Nov. 7 in the morning on the Upper West Side and fled into a nearby subway station.

The shooting took place after the disgruntled employee confronted his ex-boss at Lincoln Business Machines Inc. on West 68th Street and Columbus Avenue, ABC 7 NY reported. The former employee was a remote worker and was fired sometime before the shooting around 9:30 a.m.

The suspect allegedly fired at least six shots, hitting the 47-year-old victim twice in the leg and shoulder. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Morningside and is expected to survive while the suspect fled into the subway station at 72nd Street and Central Park West, leading to significant train delays.

Authorities resorted to turning off the subway power to allow officers to walk the tracks in case the suspect was hiding in the subway tunnel north of the station. Some passengers were removed from the train and station, and others were told to lie on the ground as the A, B, C, and D lines experienced delays due to the investigation. Subway service was able to resume shortly after 11 a.m.

A man shot another man on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on Thursday morning before fleeing into a nearby subway station, the police said. Subway riders were told to get on the ground and keep their heads down. https://t.co/9lE1W3pT7z pic.twitter.com/U6n3ykFgR9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 7, 2024

Investigators believe the suspect, last seen wearing a white hat, green jacket, blue hoodie, and carrying a black gun, may have exited the subway through an emergency exit at 76th Street. On Thursday afternoon, they were searching Central Park for the suspect.

Footage posted on the Citizen app showed the area immediately surrounding the scene was blocked off. Shattered glass was scattered near a bus stop, and a bullet hole was visible in the door of an apartment building just behind it.

Shooting on UWS. 8-9 gunshots fired. Glass shattered. Victim was shot in the leg & possibly shoulder & is expected to survive. The shooter hid in subway, where everyone on the train was told to lie down for 30 mins. Please stay safe. 2nd shooting within a few blocks in one week. pic.twitter.com/mntq31CmbO — Naomi (@Naomi_Bishop) November 7, 2024

Witnesses say they heard about a dozen gunshots, with the window of a bus stop damaged in the aftermath. A nearby school was briefly placed on shelter-in-place but was able to resume normal operations.

“I was actually half asleep and I heard 10 gunshots, about. And then we heard whelping, like crying, screaming, and then we heard a bunch of sirens,” one witness said.

“When I heard the shots, I thought, I can’t believe that would be gunfire, because in this neighborhood, you don’t hear that kind of stuff,” another person added. “But here it is, bus station blown apart.”

Authorities say the suspect remained at large by 3 p.m.

