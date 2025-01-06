News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman 71-Year-Old Woman Fights Off 4 Women Trying To Steal Purse In NYC Subway The elderly woman's attackers remain on the loose and unidentified.







A 71-year-old woman managed to defend herself against four women trying to take her purse in a New York City subway, leaving with her belongings still in her possession.

According to the New York Daily News, the woman was riding the train in Downtown Brooklyn when she got to the Hoyt. St. Station around six that afternoon. However, upon leaving, four women attacked her in a quest to snatch her purse.

The fierce elder staved off the attack but took a beating as the four muggers ganged up on her. However, they could not break the senior woman’s grasp on her purse. The foursome ended up fleeing the scene without the item but did leave the woman in rough shape.

Medics eventually arrived to help the fallen woman, transporting her to Brooklyn Hospital. The 71-year-old expects to recover from her minor injuries but still seeks justice for what happened to her.

Her attackers remain unidentified and on the run. Despite this, police have encouraged the public to join in on the hunt for the culprits. The footage showed the attackers, three of whom did not wear face masks.

The attack follows a pattern of other crimes against women on the subway. Most notably, a woman was burned to death on Dec. 22 after a man lit her on fire and watched her die. Surveillance footage showed the man fan the flames as a police officer walked by the burning woman.

However, the older woman’s attack was not the only New Year’s Day assault on the subway. Two other stabbings occurred on the holiday despite the increased security measures on public transportation. To help ensure safety during the holidays, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 250 more National Guard troops to guard the subway system, per CBS News.

Despite this and the addition of more security cameras, the burning death and other incidents, including several stabbings, still occurred. While the violence has concerned New Yorkers, Hochul did emphasize that subway crime has lessened since earlier this year.

In regards to the four female muggers involved in the elderly woman’s attack, anyone with information should contact the NYPD Crime Stopper’s hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

