8 Black-Owned Restaurants You Should Visit While In Toronto

Is there ever a city outside of the United States that compares to New York City? Over the years, across the ones I’ve encountered, I can safely give a resounding no. However, after a trip to Canada, I can definitely state that Toronto is the closest comparison to my home state of New York. The dining experience was an enjoyable one as I got the chance to visit several, specifically, Black-owned restaurants during my trip.

I did get the opportunity to visit the city that Drake proudly calls ‘the 6’. There are sites to visit and enjoy, but, as we all know, food is always a draw to any destination, and I was able to dine at a few.

With the atmosphere hitting right while taking in the warmth of the Canadian town, I did the tourist thing and even got the chance to visit the CN Tower with its wide view of the city. But, with my fear of heights, I made sure it wasn’t a long stay at the attraction. The “6” reminded me so much of New York City with the density and fullness of the streets (I was in downtown Toronto, so I can’t speak on other parts of the city), but, with friendlier people roaming the area.

With New Yorkers having a bad reputation for being rude (OK, maybe that’s true…), I did find comfort in not having to be on the defensive while taking a stroll in the city. I did get to stay at the W Toronto Hotel located in the Yorkville section of Toronto.

As a great supporter of Black businesses wherever I go, I had to savor the taste of some Black-owned eateries through the few days I was there.

I was able to dine at Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen, a nice little Caribbean spot that did rival some restaurants that we have in Brooklyn and Manhattan. The restaurant gave a nice little hometown feel as the place was a little small, it gave off a more intimate feel as I was able to speak to other patrons in the place while eating. Perfect place for a first date, business meeting, or brunch, with the warm vibes felt in the place. No complaints. The food was great, and the drinks were very satisfying. I do plan on going back once I visit the city again.

Dining at Miss Likklemores, a bigger restaurant with a fuller menu, brought so much satisfaction to my stomach that there was no way I was able to finish the meal I ordered. The choices on the menu had me viewing it far longer than I should have, and even after ordering, I kept the menu to see what they had.

The portion size was plentiful and pleasantly unexpected. It was also a more “bourgie” setting, and although it had a dark setting, it fit the mood of the restaurant for those seeking refuge in a place that will soothe the soul as well as the stomach.

Only being there for a couple of days, a trip to IRENE Restaurant took me to the waterfront with exquisite views into the water. The menu gave choices of breakfast and lunch offerings while having choices between Caribbean food and what we would consider American food. The food was great for the palate, and the choice of drinks matched the atmosphere surrounding the eatery.

Of course, with only being in town for two nights, it was impossible to visit the many choices in the T. O. But, with the help of some Toronto Black business owners and executives as well as some friends from up North, they were able to tell me about several Black-owned restaurants they suggest anyone who comes into town to go check out.

Scotthill Caribean Cuisine and Miss Likklemores on King West: These are the clear top choices for Menisha Moses, Media Relations Manager, Business Events & Trade for Destination Toronto.

“One of my favorites would have to be Scotthill Caribean Cusine on Avenue Rd. It’s family-owned and insanely authentic seasoning. Some places might water down the flavor to appease a larger audience, but Chef Keith stays true to his roots.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scotthill Caribbean Cuisine (@scotthillcuisine)

“Close second is Miss Likklemores on King West. The vibe and the elegance is not something you typically see for Caribean cuisine so I love that Chef Darren is raising the bar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by datenight Toronto (@datenightyyz)

Bakers Jerk House, Onyxx Sports Bar, and Boukan: Toronto recording artist Ceyion gives three of his favorite choices.

“Bakers Jerk House Restaurant and Onyxx Sports Bar are two of the best Black-Owned restaurants on the west side. Both of these mobile cater in and around the city, serving at major black events, concerts, and festivals in Toronto while also having flagship stores on the west side of the city. These are both Black-owned with creative dishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Onyxx Sports Bar & Grill (@onyxxsportsbar)

“I added a third, Boukan. They are a Haitian food restaurant, super fire, and cultural spot in the Downtown area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boukan Catering & Events (@boukan.to)

King Rustic Kitchen and Bar, SugarKane Restaurant and Chubby’s: Founder and Owner of Events by Dionne gives a detailed reason why she chose these spots.

“Why? It’s on King West, located close enough to BMO Field for pre-game ( Toronto FC – Soccer) drinks and apps. The atmosphere brings a vibe that I call Rustic Chic. It’s casual but not low-grade – perfect for after-event chilling. The Brunch menu is amazing and I can’t get enough of the French Toast and Fried Chicken. – but there’s also salads, sandwiches, and burgers with Cajan fries…..nom nom nom. The cocktails are also top-tier — my go-to is Port Royal. Owner and mixologist Loren Amos curates the drinks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Rustic Kitchen & Bar (@kingrustic)

SugarKane Restaurant- “Good food but also live music, so it has a “lounge vibe” when looking for something to do in the city. It’s on the east end of the Danforth ( another popular street for restaurants and cultural experiences ), owned by a pair of Twins, so it’s a cool story as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SugarKane 699 Danforth Ave (@sugarkanerestaurant)

Chubby’s: “But you’ve been there :)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen (@chubbysjamaican)

As there are many Black-owned restaurants to dine at in Toronto, these are just a few that you can start with to enjoy the experience your tongue will love!

RELATED CONTENT: PayPal Expands Into U.S. Point-of-Sale Payments, Integrates With Apple Wallet In Bid To Compete With Tech Giants