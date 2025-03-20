8 Books To Help Maintain Mental Health

Mental health is an important aspect of health, but when it comes to care in the Black community there’s a gap. When healthy, 40% of white Americans benefit from mental health care when they need it compared to only 25% of Black Americans. This gap is often related to systemic barriers, the stigma surrounding mental health, and a lack of diverse providers.

To bring attention and awareness to mental health issues, BLACK ENTERPRISE has assembled eight books that can help with education, management, and overcoming of mental health issues experienced in the Black community. These resources provide important priceless information about mental health struggles and how to seek mental health care.

1) Rest is Resistance: A Manifesto

Published in January 2022, Tricia Hersey’s work targets an overworked culture and calls for rest as a revolutionary form of self-care. According to Hersey, people must stop and consider that rest is essential for us as individuals and as a collective. Hersey posits that we should not buy into the societal narrative that only productivity is important.

2) The Body Is Not an Apology: The Power of Radical Self-Love

Sonya Renee Taylor’s 2018 groundbreaking work on body positivity demands readers to rethink body image norms with Taylor inspiring her audience to engage in radical self-love for mental wellness and liberation.

3) What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing

Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Bruce Perry’s What Happened to You?: Conversations On Trauma, Resilience, and Healing was released in April 2021. A blend of personal stories and expert insights, ithe book s a compelling exploration of how trauma can disproportionately affect our lives and how we can heal and become resilient with compassionate strategies.

4) Finding Me

Viola Davis 2022 memoir, a journey of resilience through personal and professional challenges, features the beloved actress sharing a story of self-discovery, perseverance, and mental well-being with raw honesty, while learning to own her story in an inspiring way.

5) The Unapologetic Guide To Black Mental Health

Dr. Rheeda Walker’s 2020 book provides a profound examination of the specific issues affecting the Black community. Readers will discover psychological and emotional problems and learn how these issues impact well being, relationships, and quality of life. They will also earn real psychological strategies for stress management and how to navigate an inequitable mental health care system with confidence and advocacy skills.

6) Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide To Reclaiming Yourself



Nedra Glover Tawwab’s 2021 how-to book provides readers with the tools they need to set boundaries and reclaim their sense of self. Tawwab shares tangible tips on how people can communicate boundaries properly and look after their mental health to have better relationships and more self-esteem.

7) Black Mental Health Matters: The Ultimate Guide For Mental Health Awareness In The Black Community

Written by Aaren Snyder was published April 2020, this is a much-needed work focusing on the mental health issues that are particularly affecting Black people. The book provides valuable information and tips, but it also discusses root causes, ways of coping, and the process of healing within the Black community.

8) Black Pain: It Just Looks Like We’re Not Hurting

Terri M. Williams’ compelling examination of the hard truths surrounding mental issues in the Black community was first published in 2008. Williams reveals the hidden truths of emotional grief and calls for much-needed conversations surrounding how to identify and help heal such issues with compassion.

