8 Political Podcasts With Powerful Black Perspectives

Podcasts are a great way to tune in and digest information, especially on the go. When it comes to politics, there are a plethora of layers to be considered, particularly in this regressive political climate, and especially for the Black community–and African Americans aren’t a monolith in our thoughts and ideas around topical issues. It can be difficult to keep up with policies and perspectives. On Instagram, BLACK ENTERPRISE asked, “What’s your go-to podcast for diving into politics?” and you answered. BE composed eight Black podcasts that distill political information through entertaining commentary.

The Caucus Room

Former Missouri Rep. Don Calloway launched The Caucus Room podcast in February 2004. Calloway discusses cultural and political issues with a variety of guests. The public advocate started the podcast to discuss political topics not addressed on cable television.

Headwraps & Lipstick

Headwraps & Lipstick was launched in January 2020 by Sierra Trimble and Sharelle Burt, both HBCU alumni. They graduated from North Carolina A&T State University with bachelor’s degrees in mass communication and journalism. Burt also covers politics and business for BLACK ENTERPRISE. Headwraps & Lipstick offers funny and provocative insight into politics, current events, and pop culture.

Higher Learning Podcast

Brought to us by Van Lathan, former senior producer and co-host for TMZ, known for his shoot-from-the-hip commentary, and TV personality and attorney Rachel Lindsay, who also doubles as an ESPN host. Lindsay was the first Black woman lead on The Bachelorette. Higher Learning Podcast was launched almost three years ago, in April 2022. Higher Learning drops episodes twice a week, often inviting guests with distinctive perspectives on politics, Black culture, entertainment, and sports.

Native Land Pod

Hosted by social justice advocate and lawyer Angela Rye, journalist, author, and TV host Tiffany Cross, as well as former mayor of Tallahassee, Andrew Gillum. Native Land Podcast debuted in January 2024. Native Land Pod speaks directly to the political points with these three perspectives and deconstructs topical issues and concerns that affect and relate to Black Americans.

Unnamed and Unbound

Unnamed and Unbound is a new podcast launched on Jan. 20 and hosted by Black Voters Matter Founders Latasha Brown and Cliff Albright. Unnamed and Unbound releases episodes bi-weekly. The platform doesn’t mince words or sugarcoat truths when it comes down to discussing policy and the political climate of a second Trump administration. The podcast addresses social justice, prison reform, and reproductive rights, among other topics that impact Black communities.

The Brown Girl’s Guide To Politics

A’shanti Gholar, president of Emerge, founded The Browns Girl’s Guide to Politics, which was launched in 2018. The Brown Girl’s Guide to Politics was started so women of color would have a resource to receive political news, get involved in politics, and understand how the political climate can impact women of color—and in support of women of color in politics.

The Bakari Sellers Podcast

Former South Carolina state representative and son of civil rights leader Cleveland Sellers, Bakari, launched the self-titled podcast in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the country’s youngest elected official at age 22, it should be clear Bakari has something to say. The Bakari Sellers podcast offers episodes twice a week, during which he speaks with guests about racial equality and global politics.

Jemele Hill Is Unbothered

Emmy Award-winning journalist Jemele Hill launched Unbothered in April 2019. Unbothered releases episodes every Monday where Hill shares her unfiltered opinion on politics, race, and culture and “seeks to elevate the voices, stories, agency, and nuance of Black women.”

