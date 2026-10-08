Freddie Jackson Dies At 69, ’80s R&B Classics Is His Legacy

The music industry experienced a loss Oct. 5, when R&B singer Freddie Jackson died. His family shared the official news of Jackson’s passing on his Instagram page.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson, who went home to rest last night,” the caption read.

“Freddie was more than a legendary voice. He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had. For decades he gave us the songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories.

That gift will live on forever …”

The legendary crooner just turned 69 Oct. 2. In 2024, the balladeer took to social media and disclosed he was diagnosed with kidney disease. However, Jackson’s cause of death remains unknown.



What is known is that Jackson had the R&B scene in a chokehold when his debut album Rock Me Tonight dropped April 28, 1985. The album’s first single by the same name was an infectious hit that dominated the airwaves and could be heard bumping from car stereos and Black Americans’ homes. “Rock Me Tonight” was followed by several other strong cuts, including “You Are My Lady” and “Have You Ever Loved Somebody.” In 1986, the album earned Jackson a well-deserved Grammy nomination for Best New Artist; however, he lost to recording artist Sade.

Jackson’s distinctive voice and exemplary music catalog will not be forgotten. It stands the test of time and will remain one of his greatest legacies. Check out seven of Freddie Jackson’s greatest R&B hits.

Rock Me Tonight

You Are My Lady

Tasty Love

I Don’t Want To Lose Your Love

Love Is One Touch Away

Have You Ever Loved Somebody

Jam Tonight

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