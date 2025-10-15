Entertainment by Ahsan Washington D’Angelo Transitioned But His Spirit Lives On Through His Music D’Angelo’s songs stand as a living testament to his aura.







Michael Eugene Archer, better known as D’Angelo, entered this world on Feb. 11, 1974, in Richmond, Virginia. Throughout a career steeped in soul, sensuality, and audacious musicality, he carved an imprint on contemporary R&B and the neo‑soul scene. On Oct. 14, after a battle with pancreatic cancer, D’Angelo succumbed at the age of 51. Though his physical form has transitioned, the essence of his voice and the lingering melodies he crafted still pulse with his spirit. These seven songs (among many others) stand as a living testament to D’Angelo’s aura.

“Brown Sugar”

“Brown Sugar” is the lead cut from D’Angelo’s 1995 debut. The song is a declaration of his artistic identity. The way the organ commingles with the drum riffs, along with D’Angelo’s svelte, rap‑inflected vocal approach, cemented him as a boundary‑pushing soul artist. Though it’s frequently read as a love song, the lyrics also serve as a metaphor for the love of cannabis, blurring the line between yearning and altered states of mind.

“Lady”

“Lady,” one of D’Angelo’s most commercially successful singles, peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was released from the Brown Sugar album and was co-produced with Raphael Saadiq. It is packed with smooth instrumentation and an emotive vocal performance. The official video, directed by Hype Williams, helped D’Angelo cross over into a broader R&B audience. A remix featuring rapper AZ amplified its hip-hop alignment.

“Devil’s Pie”

“Devil’s Pie,” initially released as a single for the Voodoo album, signaled a shift in aggressive sampling, weightier beats, and a decidedly harder edge. Co‑produced with DJ Premier, it bridges his approach with a modern, gritty aesthetic. The lyrics probe the tensions of fame, temptation, materialism, and the spiritual cost that success demands.

“Untitled (How Does It Feel)”

“Untitled (How Does It Feel)” is a pared‑back ballad D’Angelo co‑wrote with Raphael Saadiq, and it has long been counted among his signature cuts. Though it was initially imagined as a homage to Prince, the song’s timbre and its spare, restrained arrangement echo his influence in several ways. When the 2001 Grammys arrived, the track fetched D’Angelo the Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. Its now‑iconic video, renowned for its camera work, morphed the singer into a sex symbol — a label the artist later admitted left him feeling uncomfortable, as if he’d been reduced to that single image.

“Spanish Joint”

“Spanish Joint” unfurls as a Voodoo‑tinged groove. Its adventurous pulse is stitched together from Afro‑Cuban and Latin threads. The core is held together by Giovanni Hidalgo’s congas, Roy Hargrove’s brass, and Charlie Hunter’s dual role on guitar and bass with Questlove. The piece carries a personal undercurrent. Gina Figueroa, who wrote and sang it, says it sprouted from her liaison with D’Angelo.

“Send It On”

“Send It On,” the fourth single from Voodoo, was co-written with Luther Archer and Angie Stone in 1998. It’s the earliest song from the album, reportedly composed after the birth of his and Stone’s baby boy. The song features soulful horns and classic soul elements over D’Angelo’s introspective vocal plea. Though it didn’t chart as strongly as “Untitled,” it remains a touchstone of his middle period.

“Really Love”

“Really Love,” the 2014 lead single from Black Messiah, credited to D’Angelo & the Vanguard, marks a return after a hiatus. It weaves in a sample of Curtis Mayfield’s “We the People Who Are Darker Than Blue.” It features a spoken‑word passage in Spanish performed by Gina Figueroa. The song’s lush string arrangement and gently looping structure convey a vibe that feels like a quiet, triumphant comeback. Nominated for Record of the Year, it went on to win Best R&B Song at the Grammy Awards.

D’Angelo’s catalog may be modest, but every track pulses with purpose, rich feeling, and a restless musical curiosity. He drifts from the allure of romance into quiet pockets of introspection, from unbridled experimental jams to songs that wear political soul on their sleeves. Across those seven pieces, a narrative unfurls: one of transformation, of perseverance, of an enduring spirit that refuses to dim. Whenever listeners return to his recordings, D’Angelo’s life is breathed and we experience that same indomitable spirit.

