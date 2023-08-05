Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat To Be Charged With Inciting A Riot In Union Square

Online YouTuber and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat will be charged with at least two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly after causing a volatile incident in New York’s Union Square on August 4. Thousands of people gathered in the Square at Cenat’s promise of a free PlayStation giveaway.

As reported by ABC News, Cenat made a post at around 3 in the afternoon, promising to give out free PS5s in Union Square on Friday. The viral post attracted a massive chaotic crowd to the area. NYPD officers were forced to attempt to keep the masses under control as participants got progressively more and more rowdy. Both the park and streets surrounding it became overcrowded as droves of people gathered for a PlayStation. Videos from the incident show people jumping on cars and buses and even taking wood, axes, and shovels from a nearby construction site.

NYPD have arrested influencer Kai Cenat for ‘inciting a riot’. The influencer who has 5 million followers on Instagram and 6.5 on Twitch told his fans to take over the streets of NYC while he gave out free video games and PlayStations. pic.twitter.com/moLiFDMpda — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 5, 2023

According to Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, the NYPD responded to the situation in riot gear but could not quickly disperse the crowd. Violence and confusion continued as attendees set off fireworks in the crowd.

Several officers were injured during the riot after being struck with objects, and six people total were taken to the hospital from the incident. NYPD investigators revealed that Cenat was inciting and interacting with the rowdy crowd before leaving Union Square in the midst of its escalation.

On his Instagram, Cenat shared news coverage of the incident and said, “Please be safe. I love you guys to the fullest, you guys are amazing.”

In total, the NYPD arrested 65 different individuals, and a little under half of them were minors.

Maddrey said in a press release that many of the young people attacked NYPD officers who tried to get them to disperse from the “unpermitted” event. He admitted that he wished the young people’s parents would have been able to step in.

“I had 1000s of kids out there. I needed 1000s of parents,” Maddrey said. “When it gets to the point where it’s disorderly, we want the parents to come and take control. We were crushed; we were pushed,” Maddrey said.

During the press briefing, he continued, “We’re not against young people having a good time, we’re not against young people gathering, but it can’t be to this level where it’s dangerous. A lot of people got hurt today.”