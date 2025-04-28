Business by Ahsan Washington We’re Definitely Digging These 9 Black-Owned Brands That Sell Products Direct-To-Consumer BE's first-round draft of our favorite direct to customer products.







The current consumer boycott of major retailers like Target and Walmart has led many African Americans to seek new methods for backing Black-owned businesses. BLACK ENTERPRISE stands with the African American community in the initiative to reclaim our time and our dime. Here is BE‘s first-round draft of our favorite direct-to-consumer products produced by Black-owned brands that sell directly to consumers.

Partake Foods

Partake Foods is a Black-owned snack brand founded by Denise Woodard in 2016. Her daughter’s experience with food allergies led her to develop snacks that range from cookies and baking mixes that are vegan, gluten-free, and void of the top nine allergens, including peanuts, tree nuts, and dairy. Buyers can purchase through the brand’s official website.

BLK & Bold

BLK & Bold is a Black-owned coffee and tea brand started by Rod Johnson and Pernell Cezar in 2018. The company is famous for its premium, fair trade coffee beans and specialty teas, to give back—5% of profits go to at-risk youth programs. Coffee and tea lovers can purchase BLK & Bold products on the brand’s official website.

McBride Sisters Wine

Robin McBride and Andréa McBride established McBride Sisters Wine Company as a Black-owned wine brand in 2005. The sisters discovered their mutual love for wine, which led them to start their business to increase diversity within the wine sector. The company produces SHE CAN, Black Girl Magic, and McBride Sisters Collection wines that promote inclusivity and premium quality. The company website is where each McBride Sisters wine is highlighted and sold.

Juvia Place

Juvia’s Place is a Black-owned beauty brand founded by Chichi Eburu in 2016. The brand creates highly pigmented eyeshadow palettes, along with bold lip products and foundations that work well with all skin tones, especially those with deeper skin tones. Juvia’s Place has built a devoted customer base because its products combine African cultural inspiration with artistic flair and affordable prices. You can purchase Juvia’s Place products at the authorized brand website.

Beneath Your Mask

Beneath Your Mask represents a luxury, non-toxic skincare brand founded by Dana Jackson in 2012. The brand emerged as a result of Jackson’s lupus diagnosis. The creator developed clean healing beauty products using high-quality, plant-based ingredients. The brand offers two main products: Heal Whipped Skin Soufflé and Nourish Skin & Hair Serum to heal and protect sensitive, damaged skin. You can purchase Beneath Your Mask products at the brand’s dedicated website.

Luv Scrub

Caribbean entrepreneur Caroline Owusu-Ansah established Luv Scrub as a skincare brand in 2017. The company’s main product is a mesh exfoliating cloth, inspired by a traditional West African bathing tool that has been used for generations. The Luv Scrub Mesh Body Exfoliator provides body exfoliation that yields smooth and radiant skin. You can purchase Luv Scrub products exclusively on the brand’s official website.

The Sable Collective

The Sable Collective is a boutique founded by Shanée Nicole, featuring products created by and for women of color. The brand includes beauty, wellness, fashion, home decor, and lifestyle products, celebrating Black and brown culture and identity. The shop is a retail space and a community hub that aims to uplift and empower its customers. You can shop The Sable Collective online at thesablecollective.com.

Bevel

Bevel is a Black-owned grooming brand founded by Tristan Walker through Walker & Company Brands in 2013. The company emerged to fulfill the unique hair care requirements of Black men with thick and textured hair types. The Bevel product line includes the Bevel Trimmer and Bevel Shave System, which serve as the brand’s main offerings to help Black men avoid razor bumps and skin irritation. You can purchase Bevel products through the brand’s official website.

