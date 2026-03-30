Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman 90-Year-Old Georgia Woman Drives Herself To School In Inspiring Goal Of Getting GED Helen Woodyard is taking retirement into her own hands as she completes her GED.







A 90-year-old Georgia woman is inspiring others with her continued pursuit of an education.

Three days a week, Helen Woodyard drives herself to West Georgia Technical College to hit an academic milestone, earning her GED. According to WTSP, she started the journey two years ago and has remained committed to hitting the goal.

She decided to restart her education after witnessing her own children obtain degrees. Despite never graduating herself, Woodyard went back to class at 88 years old. A GED, formally known as a General Educational Development, is an alternative to a high school diploma for adults who did not complete high school.

Despite being an unusual student, Woodyard has stayed the course to earn her diploma to hang on the wall. While many of her friends relax in retirement, the Georgia woman studies nightly to leave a legacy for herself.

“When I came to class on my first day, it was like I had never left, even 80 years later,” she told the news outlet. “It’s never too late to pursue your education or get your GED. Nothing is going to come to you if you sit there and wait for it.”

As she learned new subjects in her adult education courses, she also discovered technological advancements she hadn’t had access to decades ago. From scientific calculators to smart boards, Woodyard has worked to keep up with her classmates. Now, she has a new favorite subject, mathematics, which she intends to use in her career.

With an unyielding desire to learn, she will soon see her hard work and dedication pay off. Upon graduation, Woodyard wants to help others who have experienced academic detours by teaching them to read and write.

Although not one’s typical student, Woodyard is an inspiration to learners of all ages to keep pursuing their dreams. The 90-year-old is an everyday champion for education, and her story promotes academic excellence and a willingness to achieve.

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