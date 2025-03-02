News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black Elder Celebrates 107th Birthday With Six Generations Of Family In Tow Mary Thomas had family from her children to great-great-great grandchildren in attendance for her birthday party.







When Mary Thomas was born in Feb. 14, 1918, World War I still had months before ending.

Now, the elder had 107 years of life and family to celebrate at her latest birthday. Born in Dunbarton, Jamaica, she married Charlie Thomas and gave birth to 12 children. Although four died in infancy, Thomas went on to have 25 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 25 great-great-grandchildren and five great-great-great-grandchildren.

Thomas spent most of her life in her homeland before moving to moved to the United Kingdom 32 years ago. Her six generations of family threw her party at her Stonebridge home, located in the London borough of Brent. They, alongside family friends, came together to celebrate the woman who remains “a testament to resilience, adaptability and love.”

“Mary’s family gathered to celebrate not just her incredible age, but the legacy of love and resilience she has built,” shared family friend, Patricia Wharton, as reported by the New York Post. “The event was a testament to the strong bonds that [have] united six generations [of the family].”

She added, “Mary’s journey through life has been nothing short of extraordinary.”

Known for “dressing up,” Thomas wore an all-white outfit with a matching fur-trimmed hat to her birthday celebration. While having a flair for fashion, her grandchildren still remember her as a “strict, no nonsense grandmother.” Despite this, they still dote on the woman that paved the way for their large family.

Lovingly called “Mama,” her descendants surprised her with a numbers cake detailing her age. The family continues to be amazed by the matriarch, with the friend also noting her “exceptional memory” and “ability to recite scripture without prompting.”

Although the Thomas household lost their patriarch three decades ago, they continue to honor their history and elders. The friend also stated they all “cherished the opportunity” to celebrate the oldest living member of their family. As for her late husband, Thomas still speaks of him fondly, keeping his legacy alive for next generation.

Although Thomas is not the oldest living person in the world, with the title reportedly belonging to Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas, she remains among the few who have reached the centenarian status.

