Autopsy: Woman, 97, Died From Hypothermia After Daughter Intentionally Left Her Out In The Cold An elderly woman died after allegedly being left out in the cold by her daughter, according an autopsy report







A 97-year-old woman in Colorado died of hypothermia in January after her daughter allegedly left her outside in frigid weather,

An autopsy report ruled the January death of 97-year-old Corrye Brewer a homicide, placing blame on her unnamed daughter, according to The Independent. Brewer was reportedly left outside an abandoned home in El Paso County, Colorado, on January 24.

Authorities are now investigating whether criminal charges will be filed.

“Per the report, the decedent was intentionally left in the cold without any way to return home, get to adequate shelter, or call for help,” the coroner’s office stated. “Due to these circumstances, the manner of death is homicide.”

Brewer was left without her walker, a phone, or any means to seek shelter in temperatures that dropped to 16 degrees with snow, authorities said. Brewer, who had a cognitive impairment affecting her memory and relied on medication, was last seen around 1 p.m. on January 24 in Peyton, Colorado, before being reported missing by her family the following day.

“Our grandmother is deceased, and somebody needs to be held accountable for that,” said Brewer’s grandson Paul.

“We just want it brought out to the light. She is gone, and we hope that someone would take the time to provide answers for the family,” added Shari Robinson, Brewer’s granddaughter.

Brewer’s death was classified as a homicide after authorities determined a family member was the one who brought her to the abandoned house and left her there.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences during this difficult time,” a Facebook post from the National Center for Missing and Endangered, Inc. read. “We are deeply saddened by your loss and want you to know that our thoughts are with you and your family. Please remember that you are not alone; we are here to support you in any way we can.”

