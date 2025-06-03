Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman The Turkey Leg Hut Story: Documentary Unveils Houston’s Fiery Food Phenomenon The Houston eatery officially shut down in November.







Fans and foes of Houston’s Turkey Leg Hut can soon catch a new documentary detailing the restaurant’s downfall.

The controversial eatery has faced multiple blows despite its popularity in Houston’s food scene. Now, Hillionaire Productions will uncover what led to its current shutdown in “The Rise and Fall of The Turkey Leg Hut.”

Rumors and scandals have plagued the restaurant, which first gained traction for its strict dress code a few years ago. Since its first backlash from customers, Turkey Leg Hut has undergone leadership struggles, arson, and bankruptcy, among other issues.

Hillionaire’s creator, Jami McCoy-Lankford, stumbled upon the idea to produce the documentary. She initially reached out to the founders of Turkey Leg Hut, Nakia Holmes and Lynn Price, to discuss a property purchase. However, after speaking with them about the food spot’s tumultuous journey, she decided to take it upon herself to bring the truth to the forefront.

“If I don’t do it, somebody else will,” McCoy-Lankford said to the Houston Chronicle. “It is about doing it in good taste… we have the opportunity to set the record straight here. This is what happened, no matter who’s at fault.”

Despite receiving the founders’ blessing and participation in the documentary, McCoy-Lankford later faced pushback from Holmes about their reported agreement. Holmes told the Chronicle that she decided not to move forward with the project, an update unbeknownst to the producer.

“I want to clarify that I am not involved in the documentary associated with Turkey Leg Hut. I have not signed any agreements, nor have I given permission for my name or story to be used. While I was approached about the project during a difficult time in my life, I made the decision not to move forward,” Holmes said in a statement.

She added, “This has been an incredibly emotional and personal chapter for me, and seeing my name attached to something I do not want to be a part of has been deeply hurtful. My story is mine to tell. No one can share it the way I can. Unfortunately, some people see your pain as an opportunity for profit. That’s not integrity, that’s exploitation. I just want peace, healing, and to be left out of anything that I did not authorize.”

Turkey Leg Hut got its start at the Houston Rodeo parking lot in 2015. Its approach to turkey leg creations led to the 2017 opening of a brick-and-mortar location in the city’s Third Ward. With celebrity guests and a media frenzy surrounding its dress code, the restaurant took off.

However, the owners faced marital issues that impacted the restaurant’s operations. Holmes and Price announced their separation in 2023. The bitter split sparked a fire at the eatery the following year, for which Price still sits in jail on arson charges. After bankruptcy and a failed health inspection, in addition to claims that Price sold marijuana on the premises, Turkey Leg Hut officially closed in November 2024.

McCoy-Lankford has emphasized that her intentions with the documentary are not malicious. She wants to highlight Turkey Leg Hut’s significance and impact in Houston’s food scene and Black community, while still acknowledging how its troubles came to light.

“It’s more of a teachable moment for me than it is putting them on blast,” explained McCoy-Lankford. “(Turkey Leg Hut) did a lot for the culture, the food culture and the restaurant culture in the city of Houston, they really put Almeda, that whole street, on the map… we can’t take that away from them.”

The documentary will feature interviews with previous employees, famous patrons, and early investors. McCoy-Lankford also stated that she will speak with Price about the restaurant while in federal custody. Although Holmes currently remains uninvolved with the project, the producer will continue with its development.

