A Fresh Approach To Gen Z Career Development

I’ve had the privilege of working with organizations across various sectors, helping them navigate the evolving workplace and workforce. One partner, a private foundation headquartered in Chicago dedicated to empowering Black students to pursue higher education and careers in insurance, faced an increasingly common challenge: educating and effectively engaging its Gen Z (born 1997 to 2012) population.

Despite sharing similar socio-economic backgrounds and experiences with their students, the Gen X leaders (born 1965 to 1980) encountered a significant generational gap. This gap manifested in challenges related to technology, culture, and communication. Recognizing the need for a fresh perspective, the foundation partnered with my company to develop innovative strategies and activities that resonate with Gen Z students while still achieving their mission.

This experience highlighted a critical truth for today’s employers: understanding and adapting to Gen Z’s unique preferences and expectations is essential in building the next generation of industry and sector talent. As this newest generation enters the workforce, their distinct values, communication styles, and career goals demand a new approach to learning and development.

This article explores trends in building and sustaining a workplace culture where Gen Z can thrive and contribute. To gain deeper insights into this generation, I spoke with my colleague Keith Roseboro, a recruiter, workforce consultant, and passionate advocate for Gen Z. Growing up in New York City without access to resources or programs to help him navigate his career path, Roseboro understands the challenges and goals of today’s Gen Z cohorts.

Whether you’re a business owner, leader, manager, or simply curious about the future of work, I want to equip you with the knowledge and tools to navigate the changing workplace and unlock the full potential of the next generation of talent.

What Gen Z Brings to the Table

“What Gen Z brings to the workforce is a strong entrepreneurial spirit,” Roseboro shared. “Their access to information and resources is extremely high. They grew up in the digital age with Google and online platforms readily available, fueling their passions and dreams. They’ve done the research, found the answers, and made the connections. They’re ready to start businesses and make an impact.”

This entrepreneurial drive, coupled with their tech-savviness and desire for autonomy, presents a unique opportunity for organizations. By understanding and embracing these characteristics, companies can attract and retain top Gen Z talent while fostering a culture of innovation and growth.

Roseboro’s top advice for supporting Gen Z professionals revolves around three key principles:

Access

Autonomy

Impact

Providing Access

Share information and resources openly. Gen Z thrives on transparency and knowledge. By giving them access to information about your organization, customers, strategies, and more, you empower them to contribute meaningfully.

When working with the Chicago non-profit team, our company provided project-based learning in our programs, assessments that offer exposure, and the ability to connect with professionals and build mentorship as they explore post-graduation pathways.

“Continuous learning opportunities empower Gen Z individuals and help maintain their enthusiasm for growth,” Roseboro said. He recommended leveraging learning management systems to provide access to online courses and resources tailored to Gen Z’s preferences for self-directed learning.

Creating Autonomy

Allow Gen Z students and professionals to create their work-life balance. Gen Z values flexibility and control over their schedules. Embrace this desire for autonomy by offering flexible work arrangements and encouraging them to design their workday.

One highlight of our high school partnership is the student capstone project experience, where students dive deeper into a career of their choice and present their findings in a formal presentation. These capstone projects showcase the student’s knowledge and skills and provide valuable real-world experience.

Supporting Impact

Support Gen Z students’ and professionals’ desire to make a difference. Gen Z is passionate about social causes and wants to work for organizations that align with their values. Provide opportunities for them to lead projects, contribute to employee resource groups, and positively impact your organization and the world.

Through our development program in Chicago, our company supports college and high school students in building employability skills through career exposure and preparing for summer internship interviews. Over a semester, students participate in a comprehensive curriculum to introduce them to various career paths within the insurance industry. This includes career assessments, hands-on activities, and mentorship opportunities to help students explore their interests and goals.

More Gen Z Insights

Another crucial aspect of attracting and retaining Gen Z talent is understanding the changing job market dynamics. With the rise of contract work and the gig economy, Gen Z seeks diverse income streams and financial control. Organizations must be flexible and adapt to these changing expectations, offering various employment options and opportunities for growth.

Additionally, Roseboro emphasized the importance of authenticity and transparency in attracting Gen Z. “Be upfront about what your company can and cannot offer,” he advised. “Gen Z can see through inauthenticity and will call you out on it. Lay all your cards on the table and let them make informed decisions.”

Fostering a sense of psychological safety and open communication is essential to creating a workplace culture that resonates with Gen Z professionals. Encourage brave conversations, provide opportunities for feedback and growth, and prioritize mental well-being.

“Create a safe place where they feel brave enough to have hard conversations and know they’re not at risk for losing a promotion or job because you feel they don’t have the mental capacity to do it,” Roseboro said. “Have those conversations and be intentional about it. Find the budget, find the resources. Make it happen. That’s how you retain talent.”

Organizations can attract and retain top talent while driving innovation and growth by providing access to information, fostering autonomy, and supporting Gen Z professionals’ desire to make a difference. Remember, the key to unlocking Gen Z’s full potential lies in understanding and adapting to their unique preferences and expectations. You can explore additional Gen Z career development strategies in our latest whitepaper.

Author Bio:

Chelsea C. Williams, an Entrepreneur, Workplace Educator, and Mentor, is the Founder & CEO of Reimagine Talent Co., a national talent development firm based in Raleigh, NC. She is passionate about redefining workplaces through innovation and inclusivity.

RELATAED CONTENT: Tips To Help Black Gen Z Grads Score Jobs In Changing Business Landscape