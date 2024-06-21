North Carolina Central University Adds 4 Stellar Senior Executives To Growing Leadership Team 

North Carolina Central University is making some exciting changes to its leadership team by adding four senior executives to the roster.

After electing Dr. Karrie Dixon as the new chancellor of the historically black college and university (HBCU), Central announced Alyn Goodson will serve as executive vice chancellor, Dr. Ontario S. Wooden as interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, Avery L. Staley as chief of staff, and Sandra F. Powers as executive assistant to the chancellor.

Their positions will start effective July 2024, according to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Staley is no stranger to the home of the Eagles as an alumnus of the esteemed school located in Bull City – Durham, North Carolina. As chief of staff, Staley will be responsible for providing leadership and direction for change management initiatives, project management, and program development. He has held the position of inaugural vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory since July 2021.

During his tenure, Staley oversaw the implementation of a new payroll system under a 16-point plan for equity and curating a campus wide DEI council.

Goodson has already held the title of vice chancellor from a fellow HBCU, Elizabeth City State University (ECSU). In addition to his vice chancellor role, Goodson also served as the school’s chief of staff and general counsel, where he was responsible for portraying the liaison for university stakeholders, state and local officials, and legislators, as well as the UNC System Office.

He partners with the chancellor to secure funding for educational programs, capital projects, and campus operations. During his time at Central, Goodson will be responsible for insight on strategic oversight, as well as leadership and guidance on a wide range of campus-based administrative and operational functions.

Wooden will serve as the interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs as the national search for a permanent replacement has yet to be announced. Coming from the neighboring grounds of North Carolina State University, he will lead the university’s Division of Academic Affairs and serve as the chief academic officer.

His impressive resume caters to 20 years of experience in academia leadership, including previously serving as interim president of Alcorn State University in Mississippi. Wooden also served as the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs between 2020 and 2023 at the HBCU.

Lastly, Powers is following Dixon to continue working with her in the same capacity as executive assistant to the chancellor. With 30 years years of experience in the administrative support sector, Powers will provide organizational and communication support, adding to the university’s mission.

Dixon was named as the 13th chancellor at Central on June 6. Her appointment was unanimously approved by the UNC Board of Governors after serving as ECSU’s chancellor for five years. Several faculty, staff, students, community members, alumni, and political leaders – including Congresswoman Valerie Foushee – celebrated Dixon’s arrival on campus. Dixon said she felt the love and was ready to get the work. “The energy I felt in the room this morning as the Eagles welcomed me to becoming the 13th Chancellor at NCCU brought some amazing feelings and energy within myself,” Dixon said.

“Being the second permanent female chancellor (at NCCU) is something that I’m very proud of, and I wear close to my heart.”

According to WFAE, ECSU saw substantial growth under Dixons’ leadership, including an increased enrollment by almost 70% and $24 million raised in private gifts.

