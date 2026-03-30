Lifestyle by Mary Spiller A$AP Rocky Curates Interior Of Historic Modernist Home At Exclusive L.A. Design Event The rapper’s HOMMEMADE studio transformd Paul Rudolph’s Walker Guest House into a fully shoppable installation.







An invitation-only design event in Los Angeles is drawing attention this weekend not just for its exclusivity, but for an unusual centerpiece: a fully reconstructed mid-century home styled by rapper and designer A$AP Rocky and available for purchase. The three-day showcase, hosted by Basic.Space.LA at the Pacific Design Center features more than 80 designers and galleries. At the center of the event is the Walker Guest House, a compact but influential structure designed in 1952 by modernist architect Paul Rudolph.

The home, listed for $2 million, has been reassembled for public viewing and outfitted with a curated interior led by Rocky.

Rocky’s creative studio, HOMMEMADE, makes its public debut with an installation that blends collectible design pieces with personal selections. The artist described the project as more than decoration, emphasizing atmosphere and narrative. “HOMMEMADE isn’t about decorating, it’s about storytelling through space,” Rocky told Architectural Digest. “I like when something feels intentional, but still lived in… I want people to experience design the same way they experience music—fully immersed.”

Inside the small, wood-and-glass structure, visitors encountered a mix of vintage and contemporary furnishings, all available for purchase. The display reflects Rocky’s multidisciplinary approach, merging elements of art, fashion, and architecture into a cohesive environment.

Originally built on Sanibel Island, Florida, the Walker Guest House is known for its adaptable design, including wooden panels that shift between shade and enclosure using heavy counterweights. The structure remained in Florida until a private collector acquired it and later relocated it to California, where it had been stored until this event.

To prepare the house for exhibition, architects oversaw its reconstruction outside the design center, carefully aligning it with its original orientation. Some structural adjustments were made to reinforce the building while preserving its historic character alongside A$AP Rocky’s decor.

Event Founder Jesse Lee said the goal was to surpass last year’s installation, which featured a transported European structure. “We wanted something that couldn’t be less impressive than last year,” he explained, recalling early discussions about showcasing the home.

By combining a rare architectural landmark with a contemporary retail concept, the exhibition highlights Los Angeles’ openness to creative experimentation. Rocky’s involvement, organizers say, underscores the event’s broader aim: to dissolve boundaries between disciplines and present design as an immersive, accessible experience.

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