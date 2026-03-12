Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, 3 Children Were At Home During Shooting

After arresting a woman for shooting at the gates of Rihanna’s home, authorities have revealed that the singer, her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, and their three children were in the house during the March 8 incident.

According to The Associated Press, the family was gathered in a trailer on the property when Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, allegedly approached the property and started shooting.

There were other family members and staff on the property, but no one was hit by gunfire, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

Ortiz has been charged with an attempt on Rihanna’s life, along with 10 counts of assault on a person with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited vehicle or dwelling, authorities stated. All the charges are felonies.

The three counts of firing at a dwelling were for shooting at Rihanna’s house, her trailer, and a neighbor’s house, prosecutors said.

The 10 assault counts were for the occupants on the property, including Rihanna and her immediate family, two staffers, and two people in the neighboring house. If convicted of all the charges, Ortiz could spend life in prison.

“LA-based celebrities should not be additionally worried because of this,” Hochman said, “in large part because of the response of the police.”

Although Ortiz is in custody, Judge Theresa McGonigle has issued a protective order for her to stay away from Rihanna and Rocky, as well as their home. She is also not allowed to possess any firearms or ammunition.

Ortiz, who hails from Florida, was reportedly placed on involuntary psychiatric hold a few years ago. TMZ reported that her ex-husband’s attorney revealed that Ortiz was involuntarily committed under Florida’s Baker Act before 2023. She was held for 72 hours for a mental health evaluation and treatment.

