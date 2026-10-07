A$AP Rocky Announces Roc Nation School Scholarship Entrepreneurship by Selena Hill A$AP Rocky Launches Full-Tuition Scholarship At Roc Nation School A$AP Rocky is giving one young leader a full-tuition path to the Roc Nation School at LIU.







A$AP Rocky is backing the next generation of entertainment talent.

The artist, entrepreneur, actor, and fashion icon announced a four-year, full-tuition scholarship for one first-time freshman attending the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University (LIU). The scholarship is designed to give a student more than a college education. According to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE, the recipient will study at the Roc Nation School while gaining access to an environment that connects classroom learning with real-world opportunities across the entertainment industry.

“I’m a big believer in creating your own lane and giving people the opportunity to do the same,” A$AP Rocky said in a statement. “There are so many talented young people with ideas, ambition and something important to say. This scholarship is about helping one of them turn that vision into something real.”

For aspiring entrepreneurs and creatives looking to build careers in music, sports, entertainment, and related industries, the scholarship offers a potential route into an institution built around those fields. Applications are currently open and close Dec. 15, 2026. Eligible applicants must be first-time freshmen seeking enrollment at the Roc Nation School for Fall 2027. Application details are available through LIU’s application portal.

The scholarship adds to a broader effort by artists and entertainment leaders to support students at the Roc Nation School.

Other artists with established partnerships include DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball, and Grammy Award-winning engineer and producer Young Guru, who have also established scholarships for students at the school. Young Guru additionally serves as director of the Music Technology, Entrepreneurship & Production program.

Founded by hip-hop mogul Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, the Roc Nation School opened at LIU Brooklyn campus in Fall 2021. The school offers programs designed to prepare students for careers in entrepreneurship, music, sports business, management, performance, and other areas taught by university faculty, industry leaders, and guest lecturers.

The school also provides Roc Nation Hope Scholarships to 25% of enrolled students, allowing recipients to graduate with four-year, full-tuition support; these scholarships go to academically competitive, New York-based first-time freshmen with the highest financial need.

For students hoping to turn creative ambition into a career, Rocky’s scholarship adds another opportunity to make that lane a little more accessible.

RELATED CONTENT: A$AP Rocky Takes On Creative Director Role At PUMA