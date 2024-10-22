Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman A$AP Rocky To Buy Soccer Club In $16M Deal With Investment Group With Rocky's participation, the investment groups hopes some celebrity publicity will take the Tranhere to new heights.







A$AP Rocky is expanding his business portfolio to a new field. The rapper-turned-entrepreneur is set to buy EFL Club Tranmere Rovers, an English professional soccer team.

Rocky will participate in the 15 million euro deal, equivalent to USD 16 million, with an investment group led by high-profile attorney Joe Tacopina. According to The Daily Mail, the lawyer, who once represented former President Donald Trump, has almost inked the deal to acquire an 80% stake in the English Football League sports club.

A source told The Sun that Rocky remains “tight” with Tacopina. Once the ink on the deal dries, the 36-year-old rapper will attend one of the games.

“Rocky is tight with Joe and has committed to the Tranmere bid,” shared the unidentified source, reported by The Sun on Oct. 20. ” Joe has been to Tranmere matches, and Rocky has plans to go over too after the deal is completed.”

However, the deal remains under wraps until formally approved by the EFL. Rumors continue to swirl that the father of two will see the team play at Prenton Park stadium. Fans may even see the mother of his two children, Rihanna, in the stands.

Moreover, a documentary may be underway about Rocky’s journey to revamping the club. The sports docu-series would be similar to Disney+’s Welcome to Wrexham, which followed actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they transform Welsh Football club Wrexham A.F.C.

With Rocky’s participation, the investment groups hope some celebrity publicity will take the Tranhere to new heights.

The source added, “Joe thinks Tranmere—a famous club near Liverpool—is undervalued and that, by clever marketing and celebrity endorsement, he can transform it.”

While the deal closes, Rocky and Rihanna share similar entrepreneurial ambitions. The Fenty beauty and Savage X founder recently became a billionaire. Now, her life partner continues building his own empire through fashion and sports.

