A$AP Rocky To Star In Spike Lee’s New Joint, ‘Highest 2 Lowest’

A$AP Rocky continues to build his film résumé. The rapper and entrepreneur will star in Spike Lee’s upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest.

Paparazzi snapped pics that suggested Rocky would play a lead in the feature, which intends to be a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 thriller, High and Low. After the photos of the set leaked, Indiewire confirmed that Rocky would portray the character of Yung Felon.

While participating in the jury for the Red Sea International Film Festival, Lee later confirmed the casting and details for his version of the Japanese crime thriller. Instead of the original characters, Lee’s take will feature acting heavyweights such as Denzel Washington in a modern interpretation. The rest of the plot remains under wraps, including more insight into Rocky’s character.

“This is not a remake. This is a reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s great film,” said Lee, as reported by Deadline. “In Kurosawa’s film, Toshiro Mifune is a shoemaker. In our film Denzel Washington is a music mogul with his own label and his reputation as the best ears in the business. So, this is the fifth film with the dynamic duo.”

Washington and Lee have collaborated five times throughout their respective careers, with 2006’s Inside Man being their last joint project. Now, the Lee-proclaimed “dynamic duo” is back filming, with Rocky now in the mix.

The film is still in production and has a set release date of summer 2025. However, Rocky is not the only rapper hitting the screen. Ice Spice also reportedly has a role in the feature. It will be distributed theatrically by A24 before heading to AppleTV+ for streaming.

Although Rocky has yet to play a lead, this is not his first acting gig. The father of two had a supporting role in 2015’s Dope and 2018’s Monster, among other films. He also has another A24 project, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, in post-production.

