Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Give Out Puma Sneakers, Apparel To The Boys & Girls Club Of Harlem Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave out free Puma gear to lucky kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem.







Rihanna and A$AP Rocky brought their Puma ambassadorship to life at the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem, surprising lucky kids with sneakers and apparel from the iconic brand.

The superstar couple took to the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem on Dec. 5 to give out sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more products from Puma to over 200 club members, Footwear News reported. Dapper Dan, Danielle Guizio, Colm Dillane, and Emory Jones were also in attendance as the group posed for photos and met with the excited BGC kids.

The charitable event came one day after Rocky accepted the Collaboration of the Year award with Puma at the Footwear News Achievement Awards, where Jones presented the Harlem native with the accolade eight years after Rihanna won the Shoe of the Year award in 2016 for the Fenty Puma Creeper.

“Honestly, this is just like one of the best accomplishments ever,” Rocky said in his acceptance speech. “You know, I was inspired. I saw my lady receive this thing almost a decade ago. Like she inspires me a lot.”

He continued, “But besides that, you know, the thought of me being with Puma and making collaborations is a gift. I mean, I didn’t even think that was really possible. And look at us now, you know what I’m saying? It was always just like, it just felt like it was something missing in the market. And it was me, I was missing.”

In October, Rocky released his latest Puma collection as creative director featuring footwear, ready-to-wear, and accessories inspired by racing. He shared how his collaboration with the retail brand came naturally, thanks in part to Rihanna’s partnership with the brand.

“The collaboration came about after many years of manifestation,” Rocky told Paper Magazine. “Obviously, my girl has a partnership with Puma, as well, so at this point it feels so natural for me.”

“It started out with an incubation to try to bridge the gap between motorsport and sportswear,” he added. What ended up happening is this whirlwind of different ideas, not just motorsport, and it exceeded that.”

Rihanna’s relationship with Puma dates back 10 years to when the global pop star signed on as a brand ambassador and creative director in 2014. The entertainment mogul began releasing collections under the Fenty x Puma moniker in 2016.

Now as a powerhouse couple, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are using their Puma partnerships to pay it forward to the next generation.

RELATED CONTENT: Madame Tussauds Unveils Latest Nod To Rihanna’s Fashion Pedigree With Newest Wax Figure