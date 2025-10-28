Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Abby Phillip Recalls Viral Cam’ron Interview About Diddy Case: ‘It Was Ridiculous’ CNN's Abby Phillip is opening up about her "ridiculous" interview with rapper Cam'ron about the Diddy case.







Abby Phillip is recalling her awkward CNN interview with rapper Cam’ron, where her questions about the Sean “Diddy” Combs case went off track.

CNN NewsNight host Abby Phillip appeared on The Breakfast Club on Oct. 28, where she was asked about her now-viral interview with Cam’ron regarding the Diddy case. During that exchange, Cam’ron seemed offended by Phillip’s questions and hinted that he was more focused on using “pink horsepower” for plans he had after the interview. Reflecting on the moment, Phillip said it was then that she realized she needed to wrap up the conversation.

“I knew that we needed to end the interview, and obviously, we needed to end the interview,” she said in a clip shared online. “We were up against the end of the show, and we didn’t; we had to get to a certain time. You know, I had to land that plane, and I did, and it was ridiculous, but as we know, that was the point.”

Cam’ron’s appearance on CNN with @abbydphillip has her sharing the moment she knew she needed to land the plane on live TV and get up outta there 🤣. Tap in pic.twitter.com/e058lfpaAn — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) October 28, 2025

Charlamagne noted a recent interview in which Cam’ron called the CNN segment his favorite viral moment. He said Cam’ron felt CNN reached out to him “for things that aren’t about what he does.” Phillip, however, countered that Cam’ron’s team had indicated he wanted to discuss the Diddy case.

“All I will say is that we were told by his team that he wanted to talk about this, not the other way around,” Phillip said. “We don’t book people about things they don’t want to talk about.”

The claim runs counter to what Cam’ron said during the May 2024 interview, when he grew visibly frustrated as Phillip questioned him about the Diddy case and his influence in the music industry.

“Who’s the talent agent for this joint? You think I be sitting around watching what Diddy do? I didn’t know this was a Diddy joint that y’all invited me to. Who booked me for this joint?” Cam’ron snapped.

In hindsight, Phillip doesn’t regret the interview and wasn’t embarrassed by how it unfolded. She remains committed to engaging with people who are “interesting and different.”

“We are not going to take this as a moment to say, ‘This happened to us. We can’t have people like that on our air again.’ I don’t believe in that,” she explained. “I think that we are out here trying to hear from people who are interesting and different, and maybe sometimes it goes left, and it was important to me to convey to them that we’re not going to go into a little ball and be like, ‘Oh my God, this went viral, and this was embarrassing.’ No, this too shall pass.”

Phillip continued. “Like he had his moment. It was fine. I don’t really care. Do I wish he didn’t do that on the air? Yeah, it was great. But I’m not using it as an excuse to say that we’re going to play it safe on television because that’s not what we’re doing here.”

RELATED CONTENT: Let’s Get It! Jeezy’s Electrifying ‘TM:101’ Tour Finale In Detroit Ends With Upcoming Album & Las Vegas Residency Announcement