Uncategorized by Black Enterprise Access Is More Than Availability in Mental Healthcare Access often begins long before the first session.







By Christin Grice



Access Is More Than Availability

For many Black clients, access to therapy is not simply about whether providers exist. It is about whether care feels culturally safe, affirming, and emotionally accessible once they enter the room.

Access often begins long before the first session. Many Black clients begin therapy already anticipating that they may need to translate their experiences, assess whether they will truly be understood, or determine whether their therapist can engage their lived reality without distortion. That anticipation shapes engagement before therapy even begins.

As a Black male Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) and sex therapist, I see how these dynamics shape not only access, but what clients believe is realistically available in therapy.

Representation and the Ongoing Shortage

In recent years, the number of Black therapists has increased; however, disparities in access and representation remain.

During my graduate training in 2010, I was the only Black male in my cohort, and there was only one Black female student in the program. That experience reflected how underrepresentation is not only a workforce issue, but something embedded in training environments themselves.

When Scarcity Enters the Therapy Room

In 2019, while working in a hospital-based setting, I met with a Black female client whose experience made this gap immediately visible in the clinical space. What began as a session focused on presenting concerns shifted when she began discussing the process of finding a therapist. She described how long it had taken her to locate a Black male therapist, and how that search had already shaped how she entered care. In real time, scarcity became part of the therapeutic experience itself.



The effort required to find a Black male therapist and/or culturally responsive care had already influenced her trust, expectations, and emotional readiness. This was not abstract. It was something she carried into the room. When representation is limited, access is not only logistical. It becomes psychological.

In recent years, clients in my private practice have described having to “shop around” extensively to find the right therapeutic fit. For many, that search includes not only finding a Black therapist, but also someone who is sex-positive and/or kink-affirming. These overlapping needs significantly narrow the pool of available providers and make access itself emotionally demanding.

The Growing Demand for Black Therapists

The demand for Black therapists has grown significantly in recent years as conversations around mental health have become more visible and normalized within Black communities, particularly following 2020, when racial trauma, grief, and burnout were widely discussed in public discourse. Social media has also helped destigmatize therapy, with Black mental health professionals using TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube to normalize conversations around healing, anxiety, boundaries, and emotional wellness.

At the same time, conversations around culturally responsive care and the need to decenter whiteness in how therapeutic models define emotional experience have become more visible online. As a result, more clients are actively seeking Black therapists and/or culturally competent providers.

Access Is Not Neutral

Improving mental healthcare for Black clients requires more than increasing the number of available providers. It requires expanding how access itself is understood. For many clients, the concern is not only whether a therapist is qualified, but whether their lived reality will be interpreted accurately.



Even as more Black therapists enter the field, clients continue to navigate a limited and highly specific search for care that fits their cultural and relational needs. These gaps appear in training environments, private practice searches, and the therapy room itself. Ultimately, access is not just about entering therapy. It is about whether clients can enter spaces where they do not have to shrink, translate, or brace themselves to be understood.

Accounting for Cultural Realities

Until mental health systems fully account for the cultural realities clients bring into the room, access will remain incomplete even when services exist on paper. Representation matters not only because it increases visibility, but because it shapes what clients believe is possible in the therapeutic space before a single word is spoken. Without that shift, many Black clients will continue to carry additional emotional labor just to begin care.

The question is not simply how many therapists are available, but whether therapy itself can hold the full reality of the people it is meant to serve.



Author Bio:

Christin Grice is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and sex therapist with over 15 years of clinical experience in private practice. His clinical practice focuses on men’s mental health, particularly men of color, with a specialization in sex-positive, affirming care in relational and emotional functioning. He is also a freelance writer examining themes of sexuality, intimacy, and human connection through narrative storytelling.

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