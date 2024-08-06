Celebrity News by Daniel Johnson Actor Akili McDowell Charged With Murder In Houston McDowell, who starred in an OWN Network show, “David Makes Man,” at 16-years-old and was considered a rising star in the film and TV industry, is accused by the Harris County Sheriff’s office of shooting Peralta and fleeing the scene.









Actor Akili McDowell has been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Cesar Peralta on July 20 at a Northeast Harris County apartment complex.

According to ABC-13, the 21-year-old McDowell, who starred in the OWN Network show David Makes Man at 16 years old, attended North Shore High School, and was considered a rising star in the film and TV industry, is accused by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office of shooting Peralta and fleeing the scene.

On July 20, Harris County sheriff deputies responded to calls about a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man, identified as Peralta, unresponsive from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS workers pronounced Peralta dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Peralta is believed to have gone to the apartments to purchase marijuana from McDowell, who neighbors allege was known as “the weed man.”

In McDowell’s first court appearance, prosecutors argued, “This defendant was seen talking to the complainant. They had a fistfight. The defendant pulled out a pistol and shot him once. When the complainant went to his car, he shot him again and again.”

According to a witness who declined to be identified, McDowell sped off after gunshots were fired. McDowell is currently held on a $400,000 bond but informed the court that he can’t afford a lawyer and has been assigned a public defender.

According to The New York Times, McDowell is scheduled for arraignment on Oct. 9. Jonell Whitt, McDowell’s manager, offered prayers to both McDowell and the family of the victim in a statement but declined any further comments.

“This is an unfortunate situation and I am in prayer for Akili and those impacted by this tragedy,” Whitt told the Associated Press.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, “On July 20, 2024, Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an incident that occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 13503 North Thorntree, near Wallisville and Uvalde (East Harris County). An adult male (possibly in his 20s) sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Suspect(s) fled the scene.”

The sheriff’s office continued, updating their initial report, “Arrest update: Homicide Investigators charged Akili McDowell (21) with murder in the shooting death of Cesar Peralta (20). McDowell was recently taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, and we encourage anyone with info to contact the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.”