Actor Who Played Dad On 'That's So Raven' Starts GoFundMe To Get Help With Medical Bills "That's So Raven" star Rondell Sheridan is asking for help with his medical bills following a health scare.







Actor Rondell Sheridan, best known for his role as the family patriarch on Disney’s That’s So Raven, has turned to social media to ask for help paying his medical bills.

On May 7, the Disney alum took to Instagram from a hospital bed to reveal his recent health emergency and ask fans to support his $35,000 GoFundMe campaign. The 66-year-old actor shared details about the circumstances that led to his hospitalization and why he needs financial assistance.

“On April 10th, I was in the road and got sick,” Sheridan said in a minute-long video. “They thought it was gastric. I got home on the 12th and immediately went to the hospital at North Ridge. I was told it’s pancreatitis. Tons of tests. I was in the hospital for nine days. I got released and thought I was on the road to recovery, but… my pancreas is inflamed.”

With him being in the hospital and unable to work, the Cousin Skeeter actor is asking for help with his mounting medical bills.

“I didn’t realize I will be out of work for quite some time. I’m setting up this GoFundMe to help with some of my medical bills and just expenses,” Sheridan explained. “If you have anything that you could donate, I’d gladly appreciate it. Thank you so much.”

Fans took to the comments to offer their support to the famed Disney dad.

“Get well soon mr Baxter 🙏🏻💙🤗 one of my favorite Disney channel Dad’s,” one fan wrote.

“2nd father to MANY ❤️‍🩹 sending love and healing,” added someone else.

Sheridan is widely recognized for his role as Victor Baxter on the Disney Channel sitcom That’s So Raven and its spin-offs Cory in the House and Raven’s Home. His medical emergency occurred just days after his appearance on Raven-Symoné’s podcast, where he spoke candidly about his love life.

