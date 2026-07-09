JSquared Photography) Entrepreneurship by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Actor Mike Colter Expands ‘Niles + Chaz,’ His Children’s Haircare Line The 'Luke Cage' star opens up about his entrepreneurial journey and the legacy he’s creating with his daughters.







Two years ago, actor Mike Colter embarked on one of his most challenging roles: that of an entrepreneur. Along with his wife and their two daughters, Colter launched Niles + Chaz, their children’s haircare brand that serves up clean, plant-based products for textured hair.

Reportedly investing $50,000 of his own money, Colter and his family created the line, which includes potions and accessories to wash, treat, and style multi-textured hair, to empower kids, celebrate their uniqueness, and teach them to care for themselves and the planet.

“The driving idea behind Niles + Chaz was the need to solve a problem that so many families like ours face: What can I use on my kids’ hair that I know is safe and actually works?” Colter says. “We also wanted products that help preserve the future world we want our kids to live in through sustainability.”

The company has just expanded its offerings beyond children’s haircare with the launch of its first body care product, GloSetter. The limited-edition after-sun body lotion is powered by okra extract, aloe vera, watermelon, calendula, and Vitamin E to cool, hydrate, and revive skin after long summer days at the beach, pool, or outdoors.

Courtesy of Nile + Chaz

Colter shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE exclusively what this entrepreneurial journey has taught them and how they’re preparing for the next stage of growth:

What have you learned about running a children’s haircare brand?

A business like this is a full-time job, and there is always a fire to put out. As with any company, we have to deal with unexpected issues that arise. Nevertheless, we want to ensure that the customer experience is the best it can be. So I guess learning how to constantly multitask and keep all the balls in the air at once is what we’ve learned more than anything.

Our biggest challenge is trying to scale while making sure we stay true to who we are. As we expand, we can’t lose sight of why we got into the haircare business in the first place. Making sure we don’t compromise on quality is our main focus as we grow.

How have you been positioning the company for expansion and growth?

We are currently in a due diligence process in preparation for launching in other territories. We hope to open stores abroad, if possible. We are also exploring select retail placements and expanding our e-commerce footprint.

Your daughters are co-founders in the business. What do you hope they learn about entrepreneurship?

We hope they learn that it’s OK to try new things, take chances in life, and pursue their passions. To never be afraid of failure and to always invest their time and energy into things they believe in and can stand behind.

And what do you hope the legacy of Niles + Chaz will be for them?

A legacy that speaks to the uniqueness that can be found in everyone. We believe everyone has the right to feel seen, represented, and proud of who they are. Whatever makes you unique should be celebrated. A lot of the time, this starts with your hair. So if we can help kids feel confident at an early age, that would be a wonderful achievement.

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