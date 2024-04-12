Lifestyle by Black Enterprise Eric “Shake” James Celebrates 414 Day With New Adidas Rivalry Low Sneaker The 414 Rivalry Low sneaker commemorates the essence of Milwaukee with signature touches from DAY ONE Forum Low.









The latest collaboration between Adidas and CLICK founder Eric “Shake” James is an exclusive Rivalry Low sneaker release in commemoration of Milwaukee’s 414 Day.

Shake, a philanthropist and proud Milwaukee native, has infused the 414 Rivalry Low with the essence of the city. “414 Day is a special time dedicated to celebrating the essence of Milwaukee,” Shake said in a press release. “The upcoming sneaker launch holds particular significance as it marks the first of its kind for this occasion.”

The 414 Rivalry Low foundation features a cream upper as the base and a textured “Cream City Brick” tongue design. The sneaker’s signature Three Stripes arrive in green with red accents, evoking the iconic color scheme of the Milwaukee Bucks.

CELEBRATE 414 DAY: Clicks Kicks and adidas are teaming up to celebrate Miluakee's 414 Day.



As a nod to Wisconsin’s beloved culinary tradition, cheese blocks grace the heels and right tongue, while the left tongue features a pint glass decal, a symbol of the city’s rich brewing heritage. Carrying on his signature touch from the release of the DAY ONE Forum Low, Shake has adorned the sneakers with microphone keychains, a homage to his hip-hop roots and the sneaker culture that has inspired his journey.

Shake has partnered with the adidas Cornerstone Community to uplift underserved communities in Milwaukee. Since 2020, in partnership with Shake’s J.A.Y. Academy nonprofit, they have hosted over 15 events. Initiatives like wellness workshops, professional development programming, a dedicated community space, and youth scholarships are in the works for 2024 and 2025. “I’m deeply appreciative of adidas Cornerstone Community for their continued support, and I eagerly anticipate the opening of the physical home for J.A.Y. Academy in August, which promises exciting opportunities ahead,” Shake said.

Shake and Adidas are celebrating the new collaboration with several events ahead of 414 Day. On April 12, they will host an electrifying release party featuring performances by Lil Kim, Brooklyn Queen and a live DJ set by Mr. New York. A collaboration event with Wood U on April 11, welcomed local students at Siefert Middle School to customize gifted sneakers during the day of free footwear design workshops.

“It was truly heartwarming to share this memorable experience with the students of Siefert Middle School, and it was really special to see all the sneaker designs they created,” the CLICK owner said.

The 414 Rivalry Low, priced at $130, will be available on April 13 at CLICK stores and online, with the first 414 pairs numbered to honor the day that inspired this unique creation.

