Nicki Minaj Crashes LØCI Website With New Sneaker Drop

Hip-Hop star Nicki Minaj is making waves in the fashion industry with the release of her latest collaboration with Black-owned vegan sneaker and apparel brand LØCI. The preliminary release of her sneaker collection reportedly caused the website to crash due to a 3,500% surge in website traffic on March 29.

Minaj announced the launch of her sneaker brand on Instagram. She teamed up with established brand LØCI to put out 11 different designs, which are set to be released in full on April 12.

She captioned the post, “4/12 = 11 new pairs of my OWN sneakers. 11 completely different designs for you to choose from. An absolute dream come true. I can’t WAIT for you guys to see my 1st collection!!!! Link in bio to SIGN UP NOW,”

“Thank you to my team for helping me make this dream come to fruition. This isn’t a sponsorship. I’m an owner & partner & we will be showing you the first complete collection on 4/12. Love you BARBZ. THANK YOU.”

The extreme popularity of the initial drop has brought attention to Minaj’s dedicated fans, and the way that they show up in droves for the “Pink Friday” rapper.

We’ve been struggling to keep this one quiet… 👀



Finally, we can announce a partnership between LØCI and the queen of rap herself!



Register now for an exclusive opportunity to get your hands on the NICKI MINAJ x LØCI collection.@NICKIMINAJ



https://t.co/XuVwOPQSGu pic.twitter.com/YAfTXYsObW — LØCI (@lociwear) March 29, 2024

As reported by Forbes, this isn’t the first time Minaj has gotten involved in products outside of music, as she’s partnered with fragrance, clothing, and even technology brands in the past. However, with the LØCI sneaker collection, Minaj has paired her bold vibes with the brand’s consistent commitment to sustainable clothing.

The sneaker collection is completely made from vegan biomaterial, allowing Minaj’s iconic look to shine through.

LØCI described, “Nicki has meticulously curated a collection that blends street-cool aesthetics with high-fashion chic. This exclusive drop epitomizes Nicki’s bold and vibrant style.”

LØCI CEO Emmanuel Eribo said, “Partnering with Nicki is a humbling moment for us all. Having Nicki Minaj place her faith in us as an owner and her determination to elevate our brand on a global scale is a testament to our shared vision of challenging conventions and making a meaningful impact.”

LØCI is a well-known British brand that has had a lot of success in the United States for its innovation in sustainable manufacturing in its apparel.

