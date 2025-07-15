Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Former NFL Player Adrian Peterson Set To Box In Celebrity Match The former Vikings player will go up against Joe “Baby Joe” Castaneda after a dispute at a poker game in May







Former NFL player Adrian Peterson, who recently got into a fight at a poker game, is heading to the boxing ring for a celebrity match against an opponent from the poker event.

According to TMZ, the ex-Minnesota Vikings player is putting on some gloves so he can go against Joe “Baby Joe” Castaneda in an exclusive boxing match with Celebrity Boxing. It was reported last month that the two men engaged in a fistfight at a poker game, and the fight they have signed up for will be a revenge match. The incident took place in Houston at a social club on May 27.

Former #NFL superstar #AdrianPeterson got into a fistfight with a poker player following a dispute over a hand … and #TMZSports has obtained video of the tussle. pic.twitter.com/WdhcZFHwBt — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 19, 2025

Both men have signed a contract to meet, but no date or venue has been announced as of yet. Celebrity Boxing Founder Damon Feldman confirmed the upcoming match in a video sent to TMZ. The two men have stated that they are taking the fight seriously, while Castaneda said that he’s “sharpening up these hands to put on a show!”

Sports Illustrated has reported that the retired Peterson has taken up playing poker after stepping off the gridiron. He ended his career in 2021 and is expected to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2027.

He played for several teams after being drafted by the Vikings in 2007, with the seventh overall pick in that year’s draft. After leaving the Vikings, he also suited up for the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders (formerly the Redskins), Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, and Seattle Seahawks before playing his last game in 2021.

During his NFL career, he had 14,918 career rushing yards and holds the record for most rushing yards in a game when he rushed for 296 yards.

