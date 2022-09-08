Adrienne Bailon Helped Deliver Newborn Son—’I Got a Chance to Pull Him Out’

Adrienne Bailon was very hands-on while welcoming her newborn son via surrogate last month.

The former host on The Real sat alongside her husband, Israel Houghton, to share the home delivery experience with their baby boy, Ever. The Houghtons opted for home birth to have all of their loved ones present.

The TV star even took part in helping bring Ever into the world, ET reports.

“Obviously, with COVID protocols and all those kinds of things, you’re limited to how many people can be in the room,” Bailon explains.

“I wanted [our surrogate] to have support. I wanted to make sure we had support.”

Adrienne spoke highly about home births and having the people you love most in the room while welcoming a new one to the family.

“My sister, obviously, I wanted her to be there, my mom to be there, and so, guess what? With the home birth you don’t have those limitations,” she said.

“You can have everyone in the room there to have that experience with you,” she continued.

“So, literally, my mom was there, my sister was there, and literally tucked in a room right behind us was my niece, his daughter, so, they met him within minutes of being born.”

The family captured the birth on camera, and as “cringy” as Adrienne said it was, she also shared that she wouldn’t change it for the world.

“My sister filmed it, and when I watched it back, — it’s actually so ‘cringy,’ because you have an out-of-body experience,” Adrienne said.

“You’re not thinking about, ‘Oh, what do I look like?’ So, when I watched it back, I literally was just saying over and over again, ‘I love you so much, I love you so much, I love you so much.’ I actually got a chance to pull him out. We did skin-to-skin and right on me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrienne Eliza Houghton (@adriennebailon)

Adrienne has no regrets about keeping the surrogate pregnancy a secret. After her emotional journey to motherhood, she says she owed it to herself to enjoy a peaceful pregnancy.

“I know it sounds weird, but after everything I’ve been through, multiple miscarriages, I’ve done IVF (in vitro fertilization) eight times, so I feel like to some extent, I owed it to myself to give myself that privacy, to give myself the right to have something sacred and something just for us, and our family,” Adrienne said.