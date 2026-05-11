Business by Keka Araújo Adwoa Beauty Moves To Liquidation Following Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Conversion The industry is watching how the collapse will affect future investments in the mainstream market.







Adwoa Beauty, a textured haircare brand that broke into prestige retail, is entering liquidation. A court ruling on May 1 converted the brand’s Chapter 11 reorganization into a Chapter 7 bankruptcy case, ending its current corporate structure, according to The Business of Fashion.

The transition to Chapter 7 bankruptcy case proceedings follows a prolonged legal and financial battle between Adwoa’s founder, Julian Addo, and Aurous Financial, a senior secured lender. A court-appointed trustee will now oversee the distribution of Adwoa’s remaining assets to satisfy outstanding debts.

Why Did the Sephora Trailblazer Face Liquidation?

Founded in 2017 with $80,000 of Addo’s personal savings, Adwoa Beauty became a symbol of success for entrepreneurs of color in the beauty industry. By 2020, the brand achieved a major milestone by launching in Sephora, bringing high-performance textured haircare to a global stage. But the cost of maintaining a Sephora presence proved unsustainable.

“It’s a very challenging time economically, and it’s a very competitive time in the market as well,” Addo said in an interview with Beauty Independent. “It’s just at a place where it doesn’t make sense, and it’s not fair to our retailers and our customers to not be able to really see this brand actualize.”

The Chapter 7 bankruptcy flip follows a Chapter 11 filing in October last year, sparked by a dispute with Aurous Financial over $375,000 in unpaid loans. While Adwoa Beauty raised $4 million in funding from Pendulum Holdings in 2022, the funding was insufficient to support the infrastructure needed to scale internationally.

What Is the Impact on Other Entrepreneurs of Color?

The closure of Adwoa Beauty is not an isolated event. It follows a concerning trend of recent closures involving entrepreneurs of color, including brands like Ami Colé and Good Light. Industry analysts point to a receding tide of diversity and equity commitments that surged in 2020 but have since cooled, leaving many minority-owned businesses undercapitalized.

Jeff Sirchio, director of operations at Aurous Financial, noted that while the lender did not wish for the brand’s demise, a viable turnaround plan was never established. Following the ruling, Sirchio stated that the firm supports the trustee’s efforts to maximize value for all creditors.

“Aurous, as the senior secured lender, is in favor of the trustee continuing the brand with a view to selling it along with the excessive packaging inventory,” Sirchio told Beauty Independent.

Lessons in Scaling High-Performance Textured Haircare

Addo, a former hairstylist who built a community through her Bella Kinks blog, has been candid about the “missteps” involved in growing a luxury brand. The Chapter 7 transition lays bare the financial pressures facing independent founders.

“Every issue you can think of–buying too much inventory, cash management, not having the right team early on to scale the business as it should–I’ve done,” Addo admitted. “I feel like I’ve aged in entrepreneurship 20 years over the past 18 months.”

Despite the liquidation, the demand for high-performance textured haircare remains high. Adwoa Beauty’s product line, including the Baomint and Blue Tansy collections, garnered a loyal following for their efficacy and gender-neutral branding.

Looking Toward the Future

While the Chapter 7 bankruptcy case marks the end of Adwoa Beauty’s current chapter, Julian Addo is already looking toward her next venture. She remains convinced that the market for entrepreneurs of color still contains untapped potential and “white space” that legacy brands have yet to fill.

“I’m ripe with ideas,” Addo said of her plans. “I’m actually excited again.”

As the trustee begins the liquidation process, the industry is watching how the collapse will affect future investments in the mainstream market.

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