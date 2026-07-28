Investment Corporation of Dubai, CC BY 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons Business by Sidnee Michelle Africa’s Richest Man Aliko Dangote Secures Record $2.5B Investment Ahead Of Refinery IPO The fundraising attracted several institutional investors, including the Africa Finance Corporation and African Export-Import Bank.







Africa’s richest person, Aliko Dangote, has secured a record $2.5 billion private capital investment for the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, providing new funding to expand the facility and advance plans for a future initial public offering, Business Africa reports.

The financing, announced by Dangote Industries, is being described as the largest publicly disclosed private capital raise in Africa. The investment will help increase the refinery’s processing capacity from 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2028, further expanding one of the continent’s largest energy infrastructure projects, according to the Financial Times.

The fundraising attracted several institutional investors, including the Africa Finance Corporation and African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), reflecting continued investor interest in the refinery as it prepares for a planned listing on the Nigerian Exchange.

In a statement, Dangote Industries said the investment underscores confidence in the company’s long-term vision for expanding fuel production across Africa.

“This capital raise demonstrates global investor confidence in our vision to transform Africa’s energy landscape through world-class infrastructure,” the company said.

Located in the Lekki Free Zone near Lagos, Nigeria, the refinery began production in 2024 after years of delays. Since then, it has steadily increased production of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and other refined petroleum products, helping reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported fuel while supplying customers across Africa and international markets, according to the outlet.

Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest crude oil producers but has historically relied on imported refined petroleum products due to limited domestic refining capacity. Industry observers say the refinery’s continued expansion could strengthen regional fuel supplies while reducing import costs for several African nations.

The latest investment comes ahead of a planned IPO that analysts told the Financial Times could become the largest public offering in African history. The publication reported that the refinery could be valued at approximately $40 billion, although the company has not announced a timeline for the listing.

Dangote, whose business interests include cement, fertilizer, sugar, and energy, has said the refinery is intended to improve Africa’s energy security by increasing domestic refining capacity and reducing the continent’s reliance on imported fuels.

RELATED CONTENT: Aliko Dangote First African to Join $30 Billion Club