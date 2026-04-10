Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Scarred Legacy of Hip-Hop Pioneer Afrika Bambaataa Sparks Mixed Reactions To His Death At 67 Afrika Bambaataa's decades of sexual abuse allegations are resurfacing amid news of his death at age 67 from cancer.







The news of the death of the pioneering rapper and DJ Afrika Bambaataa, who helped shape hip-hop, at age 67, is receiving mixed reactions.

News of Afrika Bambaataa’s death, on April 9 in Pennsylvania, from cancer complications, spread across social media, with many outlets highlighting the Universal Zulu Nation founder’s lasting impact on the 50-plus-year-old art form. But with allegations of sexual abuse toward young boys throughout the 1980s and ’90s, his death has sparked strong reactions on social media over his troubled legacy.

“Afrika Bambaataa, a hip-hop pioneer who was accused of sexual abuse, has died, TMZ reports. He was 67,” a tweet from journalist Philip Lewis read.

Afrika Bambaataa, a hip-hop pioneer who was accused of sexual abuse, has died, TMZ reports. He was 67 https://t.co/DRaegu5HVw — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 9, 2026

Lewis even included a statement from the Hip Hop Alliance, which celebrated his contributions to hip-hop while acknowledging how “complex” Bambaataa’s legacy was, without explaining why.

“Through his music, leadership, and influence, he contributed to the foundation of Hip Hop’s core principles, inspiring generations of MCs, DJs, breakers, and cultural leaders. His imprint on Hip Hop history is undeniable and will forever remain part of the culture’s origin story,” read the statement from the Hip Hop Alliance Executive Director, Rev. Dr. Kurtis Blow Walker.

“At the same time, we recognize that his legacy is complex and has been the subject of serious conversations within our community. As an organization committed to truth, accountability, and the preservation of Hip Hop culture, we believe it is important to hold space for all voices while continuing to uplift what empowers and protects the people.”

Lewis’ remarks drew strong reactions from users on X (formerly Twitter), many of whom criticized Bambaataa over decades-old allegations of sexual abuse involving young boys.

“12 people accused this man while he was alive,” one X user wrote over an AI image that placed Jeffrey Epstein’s face over Bambaataa’s body.

“Hopefully some of them can heal now, especially Hassan,” added someone else, referencing Hassan Campbell, a former member of the Universal Zulu Nation and a prominent YouTuber, who has accused Bambaataa of sexually abusing him for years when he was a child.

Others said they were unaware of Bambaataa’s sexual abuse allegations until seeing the backlash to news of his death, with one person writing they learned of the claims “through these comments.”

Born Lance Taylor in 1957, Afrika Bambaataa rose to prominence in New York’s early hip-hop scene, hosting block parties in the South Bronx and co-founding the Universal Zulu Nation in 1973. His 1982 hit “Planet Rock” reached No. 48 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became credited as one of the earliest hits in hip-hop. He later joined artists like Bruce Springsteen, Miles Davis, Bono, and Run-D.M.C. on the 1985 anti-apartheid song “Sun City.”

In 2016, Ronald Savage accused Bambaataa of molesting him as a teen, prompting additional allegations from other men who said they were abused in their youth. He was later removed from leadership of the Universal Zulu Nation. In 2025, a judge ruled against him in a lawsuit filed by an anonymous accuser, issuing a default judgment after he failed to respond.

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