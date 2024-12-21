Women by Stacy Jackson ‘Unique The Unicorn’ Is The Star Of Afro Unicorn’s New Build-A-Bear Collab Afro Unicorn and Build-A-Bear have embarked on a magical collab, offering shoppers a chance to create a unique plush friend.







April Showers runs the first female, Black-owned business with a licensed character brand in major retailers. Her Afro Unicorn plush toys have now reached Build-A-Bear stores nationwide.

The established real estate agent and insurance business owner, who designed the brand with the uniqueness of women and children of color in mind, is proud to see her brand expand into the popular retailer where kids build their own furry friends. “When dreams become reality,” Showers captioned an Instagram video. “Our NEW Afro Unicorn collection is made of magic! Get ready for an Afronia adventure with enchanting arrivals now in stores and online, including our new Unique Afro Unicorn plush and adorable new fashions!”

The new collab with Build-A-Bear offers several options to take home a new Afro Unicorn plush designed with soft brown fur, a fuzzy mane and tail, purple and gold hooves, blue horn, and gold crown. Shoppers can dress up their stuffed animal in the Afro Unicorn halter dress, “Made of Magic” T-shirt, or sparkly bow, with the option to add the “Magical Ride” song or “Go Magic…It’s Your Birthday” jingle to their furry friend. Kids will find a pair of sequin flats included in the complete gift set.

“In the bright and colorful world of Afronia, Unique the unicorn is known for being playful, curious, adventurous and brave,” Build-A-Bear’s product description states. “Known for her love of singing and dancing, Unique is also a problem solver and strategic leader.”

Unique the Unicorn is a reflection of her founder. According to the brand’s website, Showers’ creation of the inclusive stuffed animal was inspired by a close friend who referred to her as a “unicorn.” The term celebrates Showers’ ability to maintain balance in her life as she juggles several business ventures, motherhood, personal matters, and her continued advocacy for women and children of color. The unicorn has become the businesswoman’s favorite emoji. After working with a graphic designer, she transformed the idea of the white unicorn into a diverse, magical creature of her likeness.

The variety of shades of the Afro Unicorn character represents a range of women and girls of color. The brand offers over 25 products, including a collection of plush toys, apparel, puzzles, books, bedding, bandages, backpacks, and collectibles. As previously covered by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Showers launched her Afro Unicorn Magical Tresses haircare line in 2023. Along with its new home in Build-A-Bear stores, Showers’ Afro Unicorn brand can be found in Target, Kohl’s, Amazon, JCPenney, HomeGoods, NovaKids, and over 3800 Walmart stores nationwide.

Shop Afro Unicorn’s Build-A-Bear collection now.

RELATED CONTENT: Founder Of Black-Owned Doll Company Celebrates 2 Years, Thousands Of Dolls Sold